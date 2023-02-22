‘Perfect Match’: Francesca Farago Regrets Playing ‘a Specific Role’

The drama on Netflix’s Perfect Match is only growing with each episode. Francesca Farago talks about the role she played on the show after getting angry comments.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Perfect Match Episodes 1-5.]

Francesca Farago brought Dom Gabriel to tears on ‘Perfect Match’

On the first day, it seemed like there was a fight among the men for Farago’s attention. But Dom Gabriel got the last laugh by matching with the Too Hot to Handle alum after a long talk.

Other ladies also had eyes their eyes on The Mole alum too. Savannah Palacio tried to get his attention when her match went elsewhere. But Farago claimed they were basically a couple and told Gabriel not to talk to her. Palacio went home. Shockingly Farago decided to go on a date with someone else after that.

Episode 5 showed Farago meeting up with Damian Powers from season 1 of Love Is Blind. He took her to the cast reunion on After the Altar, and haven’t talked since.

Farago and Powers later returned to the villa together. She told Gabriel that she wanted to spend more time with Powers. He cried in the confessional about the situation.

“Everything that happens to me always ends up like this sh*t,” he said. “I give my all and just get f***ing spit in my face you know what I mean? And it’s like, what the f*** did I think? Like, I already knew when I walked in, I had no chance with Francesca. Why did I think me and Francesca were gonna be happily ever after?”

Francesca says she regrets playing a ‘specific role’ on ‘Perfect Match’

Farago is getting a lot of angry comments after the fifth episode. She made a TikTok of herself to the audio, “I’m sorry, I was problematic. I’m not anymore. Gay pride, LGBT+, here we go next week. Gay pride frenemies.” The reality star captioned it with the SOS emoji.

“Perfect match is such a f’ed up show. They really wanted to stir up the drama on this one,” one fan wrote. Farago commented with two bowls and spoons emojis.

“Girl, the show really changed my view of you, the way you treat others matters,” one person wrote. “I don’t blame anyone for the hate, I agreed to play a specific role and I regret it 100%,” Farago replied.

“At this point I can’t even defend you anymore,” a viewer wrote. “I can’t even defend myself anymore [laughing emoji],” the influencer replied.

“IT WAS FOR THE PLOT,” one person theorized. Farago liked this comment.

Did Dom Gabriel go home?

Although episode 5 started rough for Gabriel, things only went up from there. Ines Tazi from The Circle France gave him a pep talk and told him telling Farago he loved her was too fast. Georgia Hassarati then revealed that she was interested in him, and they matched.

So Gabriel has another chance to find a match. But he still has to stay in the same villa as Farago, and the drama might continue.