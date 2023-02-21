‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Calls Georgia Hassarati Dating Harry Jowsey ‘Sketchy’

The newest Netflix reality TV show, Perfect Match, gathers some of the streaming platform’s biggest stars as they compete to find their ideal partner. As this group of sexy singles descends on a tropical villa, they pair up to test their compatibility in different challenges. Of course, the goal is to find romance, but former Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago recently gave her thoughts on one her co-star’s decision to get back together with an ex.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Perfect Match Episodes 1-8.]

‘Perfect Match’ star Georgia Hassarati | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Fans first met ‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca in ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 1

If you watched the first season of Too Hot to Handle, you likely remember Francesca as the villain of the season. She lost her group a total of $20,000 when she and fellow cast member Harry Jowsey couldn’t keep their hands off one another.

Francesca solidified herself as the villain once again in Perfect Match Episode 4 when she suddenly dumped Dom Gabriel to bring another person in the house for herself. Most people thought Francesca and Dom built a strong foundation during their first few days in the villa, but that quickly changed when prodcers gave Francesca the option to bring Damien Powers into the house.

On top of that, Francesca exchanged heated words with co-star Savannah Palacio when Savannah expressed interest in Dom. Even after Francesca dumped Dom, she still gave off some majorly jealous vibes when other women in the house had their eyes on him. But, during a recent interview, Francesca discussed one of her Perfect Match co-star’s decision to get back together with one of her exes.

Francesca calls ‘Perfect Match’ co-star Georgia Hassarati ‘sketchy’

After filming Too Hot to Handle, Francesca began dating co-star Harry. Ultimately, the pair broke up, but it sounds like Harry has moved on to another Perfect Match star. Georgia and Dom couple up later in the season of Perfect Match, and they both really seemed to fall hard for one another. After Francesca dumped Dom for Damien, he contemplated leaving the show. However, he felt a spark with Georgia.

According to Variety, Georgia and Harry began dating again after she wrapped Perfect Match. The publication asked how Francesca felt about the situation, and Francesca didn’t seem pleased. In fact, she seemed to hint that the pair only got back together for publicity reasons.

“I just thought she was going to learn the hard way, to be honest. I went through it. And I think they’re back together. I’ve seen interviews of her talking about things that he had done to her, and I was like, it’s what exactly what happened to me. I’m not going to say she’s disingenuous, but it’s just, like, sketchy, to me. And his intentions are sketchy to me. It’s just convenient that they’re back together a week before our premiere. I don’t really trust either of them,” Francesca said.

Francesca and Georgia are ‘cordial’ with one another now

Harry and Francesca ended things on a sour note, and she even went as far to call her ex a “piece of s***” after they broke up. They originally split in 2020 but were in the process of getting back together in 2021.

However, Francesca told Us Weekly, “We were getting to know each other slowly. And then, he was just being extremely disrespectful to me online.”

Regardless, Francesca maintains her dislike of Harry and says the two haven’t spoken in years. On the other hand, Georgia is a different story.

“I definitely don’t talk to him, and haven’t in years. Her, I had to do interviews with yesterday, so we were cordial. But every time she spoke, I was biting my tongue, to be honest,” Francesca told Variety.

Check out Perfect Match Episodes 1-8, currently streaming on Netflix.