‘Perfect Match’: Francesca Farago Says Some Stars Were in Relationships While Filming

Dating shows always call into question who is there for fame or love. Francesca Farago is back for Perfect Match. But she claims some of the Netflix reality stars were in relationships while filming.

[WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers regarding Perfect Match Episodes 1-4.]

Francesca Farago ices out Savannah Palacio on ‘Perfect Match’

The season started with Farago hitting off with Dom Gabriel of The Mole. They decided to match and find their bedroom. Nick Uhlenhuth from The Circle Season 3 tried to take Farago away, but she told him he was too late.

So he matched with Savannah Palacio instead, who is his friend and also from The Circle. The friendship match did well and won the power of the boardroom once. However, that later changed.

Episode 3 showed Uhlenhuth and Ines Tazi of The Circle France growing closer. They matched, which left Palacio unexpectedly high and dry.

She tried to make a move on Gabriel, who told Farago. Farago called out Palacio for not warning her beforehand and said they were in a relationship. She called her desperate and shady. Lastly, she said if Palacio stays, it’ll be awkward for her.

“I don’t see that as shady because aren’t we all here to discover our perfect match,” Palacio asked. “And am I not entitled to have feelings for multiple people in the house? Am I not entitled to have a conversation with someone that I kissed yesterday? Am I not entitled to have the same opportunities that you have in this house?”

Farago said no. Palacio didn’t make a new match and went home. But episode 4 showed Farago telling Gabriel that she wanted a date with her friend Damian Powers from Love Is Blind.

Francesca Farago says some stars who went home had a partner

This is gonna be juicy!



Netflix's ultimate dating competition, Perfect Match, begins on Valentine's Day. pic.twitter.com/mvP5Q0374Q — Netflix (@netflix) February 2, 2023

Some stars and fans are blaming Farago for Palacio’s dramatic exit. Farago posted a TikTok mouthing to the sound, “It’s a gonna be safe. And we’re all gonna have a good time,” as she lied down and picked up a remote. “Me agreeing to film perfect match thinking what could go wrong,” she wrote over the video.

The video does a closeup of her face to the sound, “What the Jesus Christ was that?” The words “Episode 4” are above her head.

Fans shared their reactions in the comments. But the Too Hot to Handle alum claimed that not everyone was single on the show.

“Also some people went home bc they had bfs/gfs…not bc of me,” she commented. People figured this was about Palacio, who was called out for talking to Gabriel.

Palacio claims ‘Perfect Match’ didn’t show her getting picked multiple times

Francesca Farago and Savannah Palacio of ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

The other reality star is also claiming other things about behind-the-scenes of the show. Palacio made a TikTok to the sound, “Denial is a river in Egypt, your husband is gay” to the transition of her getting glammed up.

“I hope you get picked next time baby,” one commenter wrote.

“Oop try again bc I was actually picked multiple times but it wasn’t shown,” she replied.

Other fans also saw Farago’s TikTok. “You had a bf while filming??” someone asked. She hasn’t replied to the comment.