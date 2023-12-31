Country music star Luke Bryan's favorite New Year's Eve has to do with his wife, Caroline Bryan. Here's what he said.

Country music fans adore Luke Bryan, as he knows how to bring the party energy to a crowd. Luke has garnered an even bigger audience over the years thanks to his time as a coach in American Idol. And he’s ringing in 2024 with New Year’s concerts in Las Vegas.

While his 2023 shows will help pay the bills, Luke noted that his favorite New Year’s Eve happened over 15 years ago. Here’s why.

Luke Bryan shared insights into why his favorite New Year’s Eve was over 15 years ago

Luke Bryan isn’t just a country superstar — he’s also a family man. He married his wife, Caroline Bryan, in 2006, and they have two biological and three adopted kids. Luke likely enjoys spending the holidays with his family, but nothing can top his favorite New Year’s Eve over 15 years ago.

“My best New Year’s Eve is definitely when my wife and I started back dating,” he said, according to Country 102.5. “We started back dating right before Christmas, and we went on a trip down to Florida and met some friends. And her birthday is New Year’s Eve. We celebrated it that night. It was just a great night.”

Luke and Caroline met when they bumped into each other at Dingus Magee’s bar in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1998. At the time, Luke was a senior at Southern Georgia University, and Caroline was a freshman. While they eventually got hitched, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the couple.

Luke discussed marriage early on, and Caroline had her own dreams she wanted to chase. However, after five years, they bumped into each other again in Statesboro. After emailing back and forth, Luke attended her family’s Christmas party, and they stayed together ever since.

The country singer has the same New Year’s resolution every year

Luke Bryan’s favorite New Year’s Eve brings back memories of his wife. But his New Year’s resolution has nothing to do with Caroline Bryan. In December 2021, Bryan revealed that his resolution remains the same yearly.

“What’s your New Year’s resolution for 2022?” Bryan said at the end of 2021, according to a CBS tweet. “I’ll go first. Mine is the same thing every year — drink less and cuss less.”

“Yeah, I’m failing miserably,” he said in 2022.

In 2013, Luke found himself in hot water over his drinking. Photos leaked showing the country singer drinking a beer while driving his truck on his private ranch. We’re hoping he learned his lesson 10 years later.

He said he wants his last 2023 show to have a ‘fun vibe’ as he rings in 2024

Luke Bryan finishes his Las Vegas residency on Jan. 6, 2024. “Somehow, I survived in Las Vegas, didn’t lose too much money gambling, and got my golf game a little better,” he told Las Vegas Weekly. “The main thing for me was meeting up with friends, going to great restaurants, playing some great golf, and trying to hold my own in the entertainment capital of the world, and I’ve been really proud to be able to do so.”

Before he closes out his residency, he plans to bring the party vibe to his New Year’s shows. “The residency show is so automated, with the effects and screens and lifts, so for stuff like that, you have to stick to the gameplan,” he added. “It gets really tricky to change the show up, but there’s always little nuances and differences. Obviously, we’re going to have a fun vibe for New Year’s.”

He added that because New Year’s Eve is his wife’s birthday, he needs to receive her blessing before playing a New Year’s show. “But, we’re going to be out there with a bunch of friends and family, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

