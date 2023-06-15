Luke Bryan's days on 'American Idol' might be numbered. Here's what rumors suggest may happen with the reality TV judge.

American Idol 2023 is over, and fans now look forward to details regarding the next season. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan judged the most recent season, and all three judges seem to have a fantastic dynamic. But rumors suggest the country star is on his way out. So, is Luke Bryan leaving American Idol ahead of the 2024 season? Here’s what we know.

Is Luke Bryan leaving ‘American Idol’ ahead of 2024 season?

Some American Idol fans worry that Luke Bryan is planning on leaving ahead of the 2024 season. Bryan joined American Idol as a judge for season 16, and he’s stuck with the show ever since. He’s made millions of dollars as a judge and brings the country background that fellow Lionel Richie and Katy Perry lack. So, is there any truth to the rumors he may plan to leave?

In June 2023, Bryan told Entertainment Tonight that he doesn’t have a great work-life balance, especially when it comes to spending time with his wife and kids. “I’m not really balancing it that well this year,” he shared. Referring to his wife, he added, “I’m like, ‘Baby, this is a rough year, let’s just get through it and then we’ll find a boat and go to the Caribbean or something.'”

Bryan added that he plans on slowing down, but his professional life will remain “real active” heading into 2024. As for spending time with his kids, he noted, “You just try to make your time with them at home really, really count.”

Does “slowing down” mean Bryan plans on skipping American Idol 2024? Bryan hasn’t mentioned returning to the reality series, so it seems likely. According to a fan on Reddit, rumors suggest Bryan will step away as a coach. “This will be Luke’s last year as a judge of American Idol,” the user shared in February 2023. “From a reliable source.”

However, fans likely won’t hear about next season’s judges until the new season draws near.

Fellow country star Blake Shelton left ‘The Voice’

Luke Bryan may be more likely to leave American Idol now that Blake Shelton left The Voice. The country singers are both well-known for judging their respective singing competition shows. Shelton joined The Voice from the first season, and after 23 seasons, he’s choosing to part ways with the series.

Shelton’s leaving the series to spend more time with family. “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” he told Access. “Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always,‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?’ … I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time.”

With that said, his wife, Gwen Stefani will join The Voice Season 24 as a coach.

Will Katy Perry stay on ‘American Idol’? She’s received a lot of backlash as a judge

Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on ‘American Idol’ | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

If Luke Bryan leaves American Idol, where does that leave his fellow judges, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie? Perry received a lot of backlash during American Idol 2023. Could this impact her decision to return as a coach?

It seems likely that Perry will return despite the criticism. “Katy Perry’s been dealing with stuff like that her whole career,” Bryan shared at the Country Music Association Fest, according to Fox News. “We all get it. … I mean we’re judging kids that people at home fall in love with. … We’re not gonna bat 1,000 as judges.”

“My thing is, I think when me and Lionel [Richie] and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we’re doing the best we can,” Bryan continued.

