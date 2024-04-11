Madonna almost gave "Live to Tell" to another singer. Here is why the Queen of Pop kept the ballad for herself.

Some of Madonna‘s biggest songs, such as “Like a Prayer” and “Ray of Light” touch on spiritual topics. Despite this, “Live to Tell” feels thoroughly secular. When asked about the song, the Queen of Pop said that she felt that she was having a supernatural experience while she was writing the tune. Shockingly, Madonna almost gave “Live to Tell” to another singer.

Madonna said ‘Live to Tell’ could be about many topics

Channeling is a paranormal phenomenon where people supposedly make contact with otherworldly beings, such as gods, angels, demons, aliens, or dead people. Many books about New Age topics are based on channeled material. While not everyone believes in channeling, the basic concept of it is similar to creativity. Artists often feel like their ideas come from another source beyond their understanding.

During a 2009 interview with Rolling Stone, Madonna said she felt like she channeled. “Sometimes when I’m writing songs, I’m just channeling,” she said. “I could say that ‘Live to Tell’ was about my childhood, my relationship with my parents, my father and my stepmother. But maybe not.

“It could be about something in an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel or a story that I heard once,” she added. “It’s true, but it’s not necessarily autobiographical. I could say the same thing about ‘La Isla Bonita.’ I don’t know where that came from.”

Madonna explained the origins of her ideas

The Queen of Pop said she’s less conniving than she is perceived. “I think people put a lot of emphasis on the whole reinvention of my image, and it’s always been a lot less calculated than people think,” she said. “It’s just evolution and what I’m interested in, the books I read or movies or clothes that I see.

“Just call me Zelig,” she added. “Wasn’t that the Woody Allen movie where he took on the personality of whoever he’s talking to? I think it’s boring to stay the same. A girl likes to change her look.” Madonna is so associated with the concept of reinvention that she once went on the Re-Invention World Tour.

Why the Queen of Pop almost gave ‘Live to Tell’ away

The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits says Madonna originally intended for a man to sing “Live to Tell.” However, her co-writer, Patrick Leonard, felt that the tune was meant for Madonna. He thought there was a charm to her raw vocals on the song. The final version “Live to Tell” uses the singing from Madonna’s demo version of the song. The fact that Madonna sounds that good on a demo track is a testament to the emotional power of her voice.

“Live to Tell” became one of Madonna’s most famous ballads. She would later get fans running for tissue boxes with other slow songs like “Take a Bow,” “Secret,” “Oh Father,” “I’ll Remember,” and “Frozen.” While Madonna is mostly known for her dance-pop songs, she’s an accomplished balladeer and deserves recognition for that talent. Interestingly, she once released an entire compilation of her ballads called Something to Remember, which might be the most essential compilation of her career besides The Immaculate Collection.

Madonna felt that “Live to Tell” came from another realm and, to this day, the song sounds heavenly.