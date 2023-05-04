How Many Episodes Is ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

There’s drama surrounding Paramount’s Yellowstone Season 5. John Dutton actor Kevin Costner is reportedly done with the series and not continuing to film after season 5 concludes — and fans also wonder about what’s next for Taylor Sheridan’s beloved Western. Additionally, filming for the fifth season is currently paused. So, how many episodes should fans expect to see in Yellowstone Season 5?

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will have 14 episodes

By the time Yellowstone Season 5 concludes, fans will have 14 episodes to watch, which makes it the longest season yet. The first half of season 5 was eight episodes in length, and fans anxiously await news regarding part 2 of season 5.

While viewers hope to see the remaining six episodes of season 5 by the summer of 2023, they may have to wait longer due to the drama with Kevin Costner. Costner is reportedly finished with the series after season 5. Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni spoke to Entertainment Tonight in February 2023 about the uncertainty of the show’s future.

“Yellowstone is really in limbo right now until they can figure out whether Costner is coming back or, more likely, whether he’s going to be written out of the show,” Belloni said. “Once that determination is made, they can finish writing the second half of this season, shoot it, and it will likely air in the fall.”

As of May 2023, sources told Entertainment Tonight that the cast and crew still haven’t returned to Montana to finish filming the season. This likely means fans shouldn’t expect episodes 9 through 14 until at least fall 2023 at the earliest.

Why is Kevin Costner leaving the show? It’s throwing a wrench in filming

Kevin Costner is leaving after Yellowstone Season 5 due to an alleged falling out with show creator Taylor Sheridan. Additional reports suggest Costner wanted to greatly reduce his work schedule to film the remainder of the Yellowstone Season 5 episodes. However, Costner’s attorney says there’s no truth to this claim.

Costner’s spoken highly of Sheridan’s writing abilities in the past. But he hasn’t made many comments on whether he works well with Sheridan on set. “I think he’s a wordsmith, and they have a lot of heart and there’s a lot of humor that can come out of it,” Costner shared in an interview with GoldDerby. “There’s a shock value to a lot of it. He’s saying things subconsciously that a lot of people would like to say. … I think he’s created a nice chess game going back and forth between the people and he loves that world. I embrace the outdoors in the exact same way.”

Costner’s also currently going through a divorce from his wife of nearly 19 years. Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023, allegedly leaving Costner stunned. This may play into his decision to leave Yellowstone Season 5.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ canceled?

Once Yellowstone Season 5 concludes, is the show ending for good? It seems quite possible, but Paramount has yet to confirm. Taylor Sheridan has several other shows in the works, and his success isn’t dependent on whether Yellowstone continues.

Yellowstone spinoff 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is set to return for a second season. Sheridan is also considering two additional limited series, like 6666. Bass Reeves is currently filming, too. And a new show about the Duttons with Matthew McConaughey as the star might take Yellowstone‘s place.

“Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built,” a Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline. “Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

