‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Is Kevin Costner Leaving Due to On-Set Pregnancy Rumor?

Paramount’s Yellowstone maintains a massive audience, as fans adore the Taylor Sheridan Western. Unfortunately, drama with Kevin Costner is affecting Yellowstone Season 5. And a rumor spread that an on-set pregnancy may have occurred. Here’s what to know about the rumors.

Kevin Costner is not leaving ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 due to a pregnancy rumor

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton in Yellowstone, but he’s slated not to continue filming season 5. Does his choice to exit the series have anything to do with an on-set pregnancy rumor?

Rumors swirled on social media that Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are going their separate ways after nearly 19 years of marriage due to Costner getting someone pregnant on the set of Yellowstone. But a source verified to TMZ that the rumor is “total BS.” The fake story has allegedly been circulating online since Baumgartner filed for divorce on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Costner allegedly had no idea his wife planned to file for divorce. His representative told TMZ that “circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.” Again, this has nothing to do with the false pregnancy allegations.

Why is Kevin Costner not returning to ‘Yellowstone’?

If the Kevin Costner pregnancy rumor isn’t true, then why is he leaving Yellowstone Season 5? It seems Costner and show creator Taylor Sheridan don’t get along. Additionally, rumors spread that Costner’s filming schedule was an issue.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni about the drama. “Yellowstone is really in limbo right now until they can figure out whether Costner is coming back or, more likely, whether he’s going to be written out of the show,” Belloni said in February 2023. “Once that determination is made, they can finish writing the second half of this season, shoot it, and it will likely air in the fall.”

Costner’s attorney claimed that any rumors regarding Costner’s schedule were false. “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” attorney Marty Singer stated. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”

While Costner isn’t returning to Yellowstone, the show must go on. Sheridan has several other Yellowstone spinoffs in the works that fans will certainly continue to tune in to.

