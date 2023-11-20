She may be the unofficial queen of the Christmas season, but Mariah Carey's favorite song is a holiday classic.

Mariah Carey has taken on the title of unofficial queen of Christmas due to the blockbuster success of her 1994 tune, “All I Want For Christmas is You.” The song is the world’s first Christmas single to sell over 10 million copies. However, her favorite song of the season is not her own but one of the most beloved of all time, sung by a Chicago crooner.

Mariah Carey’s favorite Christmas song is…

In an interview with Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show, Mariah Carey spoke about her love for the holiday and her favorite Christmas song. And it’s not the tune she’s made synonymous with the holiday season.

Hudson declared, “You’re the queen of Christmas, and I think I’m the princess of Christmas.” She followed by asking Carey what her favorite Christmas song of all time was. The singer’s answer was surprisingly traditional.

Carey replied, “My favorite Christmas song is Nat King Cole’s version of ‘A Christmas Song.’” However, she admitted the holiday isn’t complete if all types of Christmas music aren’t in deep rotation in the home she shares with children Monroe and Moroccan. Their father is Nick Cannon.

“I don’t let anyone listen to anything but Christmas music when celebrating Christmas. The movies have to be Christmas related too,” Carey deadpanned.

Hudson followed by asking Carey what her favorite Christmas move was. She replied, “I love Elf. And I like Miracle on 34th Street, the original version. It’s got something about it.”

Mariah Carey celebrates a very traditional Christmas

Since Christmas is her favorite holiday, Mariah Carey takes special care in creating an atmosphere for her family and friends that embraces the season’s fun. This includes some over-the-top decorations and sentimental family recipes.

Jennifer Hudson asked Carey, “How many Christmas trees do you have?” Her reply? “We have a lot of Christmas trees.”

Carey explained that in the “main part of the house, there’s a nice tall Christmas tree with gold and silver on it.” But that’s not the only tree she has decorated in her home.

“I have a smaller tree with multicolored lights and some ornaments my fans made for me. We take little polaroids of ourselves and put them on the tree,” she said of a fun tradition she and her family members share.

Does Mariah Carey cook for Christmas?

Mariah Carey performs at a 2014 event in France | Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images for Clear Channel

With all the holiday traditions in her home, from music to movies and decorations, food is the only element left to complete the celebration. Jennifer Hudson asked Mariah Carey if she cooked for the holidays.

She admitted she did, but “nobody believes me.” Carey revealed that to celebrate the season, she makes a recipe that reminds her of her father, Alfred Roy Carey, who died in 2002.

“I cook Italian food on December 23. My father had a recipe for linguine with white clam sauce that he left for me before he died. I make that and some other things.”

However, for the remainder of the season, Carey joked she “helps” when preparing the rest of the holiday meals. Adding, “I do add a little seasoning to things.”

Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas One and All” Tour began on November 15, 2023, in Highland, California. It is set to conclude on December 17, 2023, in New York City.