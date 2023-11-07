Nick Cannon showed just how new he was to being a father when his ex-wife Mariah Carey first became pregnant.

Nick Cannon became a parent for the first time after fathering the children he had with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Still, the nerves of impending fatherhood didn’t get any easier for the actor. He was so nervous when Carey was giving birth that he reportedly ended up making a humorous error.

Nick Cannon accidentally ended up in the wrong hospital ward when Mariah Carey was giving birth

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey | Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Cannon may be an experienced father now, but when he first became a parent he flew into a bit of a panic. He and his wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins into the world for the first time, which coincidentally fell on their wedding anniversary. Given this was his first experience handling a pregnancy, Cannon reportedly rushed to the hospital when Carey was experiencing contractions. But in his panic, Cannon ended up in the wrong section of the hospital.

“Nick was very nervous and Mariah was completely calm. Mariah thought it was another soft labor and Nick was driving her to the hospital and she very calm and the music was blasting,” Carey’s representative Cindi Berger once told People (via Contact Music). “When they walked into the hospital, [Cannon] was going the wrong way and the nurse redirected them to go [to] the maternity ward, and I said to her, ‘That’s right out of I Love Lucy, and she laughed.”

Mariah Carey felt she had to hide her pregnant body from Nick Cannon

As exciting as her pregnancy might’ve been, Carey admitted that the dramatic changes in her body could be challenging. Reuters reported in a news conference that Carey confided the change in her weight caused some health complications like diabetes and high blood pressure.

“I had a lot of issues,” Carey said. “I cooked soul food for Nick through my entire pregnancy.”

At the time, Carey tried to avoid learning about her actual weight for the sake of her peace of mind. She wouldn’t even let Cannon see her body if she could help it.

“You think I would let Nick see me looking rancid like that,” she added.

But Carey was determined to work off the extra weight she gained after her pregnancy. Although she admitted that it took a lot of work, she was able to lose the desired pounds with hard work.

“The first week, I lost 40 lbs. … of just water,” Carey once told Rosie O’ Donnell (via People). “It was just water, initially. When I started with the program, I lost at least 30 lbs. of weight that needed to be lost.”

Carey asserted that she learned a lot about her body after her pregnancy. But she also shared that her journey to weight loss wasn’t about her appearance, but more so her health.

“The whole point of this is not just like: ‘Oh, hey, look at me and my weight loss, I’m fantastic.’ It’s really health. Like I said, I learned it when I became helpless and felt so vulnerable like never before in my life,” she said.

How Mariah Carey reacted to Nick Cannon fathering 10 more children

Related Mariah Carey Reveals Why She and Nick Cannon Got Married After Dating for Just 6 Weeks

Carey hasn’t had anymore children after giving birth to her and Cannon’s. But after their divorce, Cannon went on to have 10 more children with several different women. Still, Cannon and Carey have managed to keep in touch over the years. And when the two talked about Cannon’s growing family, Carey gave her ex-husband some advice and a playful warning.

“She’s like, ‘As long as you don’t bring none of that bulls*** to the Manor of Carey,’” Cannon shared on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. “She lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.”