Nick Cannon once shared how he was changed by his relationship with Mariah Carey, someone he remained close to despite their divorce.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey enjoyed eight years together before going their separate ways. During that time, Cannon confided that Carey gave him the kind of care he felt was life-changing.

Mariah Carey helped Nick Cannon through some difficult times

Nick Canon and Mariah Carey | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Although Cannon’s marriage with Carey didn’t last, the former hip hop star still looked back at his eight-year marriage fondly. Carey was especially there for the actor when he was experiencing complications for Lupus. Speaking on The Diary of a CEO, Cannon shared how his ex-wife helped him after he passed out due to his illness.

“Mariah came in and found me,” he said. “And they rushed me to the ER in Aspen… I didn’t think it was that bad because I had just got back from jogging in Aspen. So they’re like, ‘He probably has altitude sickness.'”

Cannon credited Carrey for getting him the proper help he needed, as he wasn’t sure he’d tackle his disease with so much urgency without her.

“She was my rock, man. She went hard,” he said. “Being honest, I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me – my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios. Because granted, she is who she is and dealing with all the pressures of being Mariah Carey, but then being loving enough to take on all of my stuff.”

Nick Cannon wasn’t sure how to process his divorce from Mariah Carey

Even after separating from Carey, the Wild ‘N Out host still considered her to be one of his closest friends. He couldn’t help praise her for her generosity and personality.

“She’s just always happy, always doing for others,” he said. “No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space’ … When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Cannon further shared that he’d still lay down his life for Carey despite their divorce, and she’d always be considered his greatest love.

“I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and [then she became] my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met,” he told The Shade Room.

When reflecting on their separation, Cannon confided that healing wasn’t easy after losing Carey.

“Divorce is a sense of, ‘You failed,’ and when you have that level of failure with everyone seeing it, it was a lot on me for a long time,” he once said on It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper.



It took a bit of soul searching before he came to grips with the divorce. But he still doubted that was enough.

“I didn’t really know how to process it,” Cannon said. “I had to go find myself. I had to go within.”

Nick Cannon’s divorce from Mariah Carey changed how he later approached marriage

Cannon’s divorce from Carey wasn’t just a blow to their marriage, but it affected any future potential marriages for Cannon, too. The Drumline star hasn’t married anyone since the megastar, and it wasn’t something he was sure he could do again.

“That to me was one of the greatest experiences of my life and for that to come to an end as well,” he said. “Why would I go back if I couldn’t make that work out right?”

At the time, Cannon figured that he just might not have been built for marriage.

“I’ve tried it, I’ve tried it, even without infidelity or any of those things. And I have to admit, clearly, I have issues with being selfish,” he said.