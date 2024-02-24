Mariska Hargitay once opened up about how difficult it was readjusting to a new cast of 'Law & Order SVU' characters after Chris Meloni left.

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni developed an instant bond with each other. But when he left, Hargitay had to familiarize herself with a new cast of SVU characters. And it made the entire show feel unrecognizable at first.

How Mariska Hargitay reacted to her new ‘Law & Order SVU’ co-stars

It’s no secret how deeply affected Hargitay was by Meloni’s unceremonious departure from the franchise. The pair started SVU together, and remained close for 12 uninterrupted seasons before having to part ways. But beyond Hargitay’s own feelings, the actor soon realized what losing Meloni might mean for SVU. It was a change that she had to come to terms with quickly.

“I had to do so many mental gymnastics and sort of do a reinvention in my own mind, which of course turned out to be a gift, as any sort of growth is. But I was scared; I was sad,” she told People not too long ago.

In Meloni’s absence, SVU would welcome a new pair of officers for Hargitay to work with. Danny Pino and Kelli Giddish would famously play detectives Nick Amaro and Amanda Rollins. Initially, Pino’s Nick Amaro didn’t get along well with Hargitay’s Olivia Benson.

In the story, Olivia was still missing her partner Elliot Stabler, which kept her distant from Nick. But Hargitay’s feelings were somewhat similar to her character’s, as the show didn’t feel the same when the newcomers arrived.

“When Danny Pino and Kelli Giddish arrived [in season 13], I felt like I was almost on a new series. Those two brought a completely new energy. It was really sad when Danny left [in 2015]. We wrote him a song with a Cuban beat,” Hargitay once told TV Insider.

Mariska Hargitay always knew Chris Meloni would be back even when he didn’t

It took many years, but Meloni would eventually return to the Law & Order franchise. He’d end up headlining the spin-off Organized Crime, which allowed the opportunity to cross over with SVU.

It may have come as a surprise to a few that Meloni returned. Even Meloni himself might not have expected to reprise his role at one point. But Hargitay asserted that she knew for years that Meloni would make his comeback.

“You know, when Chris left, I knew he would be back. I don’t think he did — I know he didn’t — but I did,” Hargitay told Entertainment Tonight. “So, it was very exciting for him to come back and to come back in such a beautiful way.”

When Meloni returned, it was like no time at all passed between the two co-stars.

“Because there’s history, there’s an effortlessness,” Meloni said. “I think we get to play notes that only she and I can play together, you know? Whatever comes out of the duet is very unique. And so, that is refreshing and gives life to both of us.”

Hargitay agreed that their chemistry remained intact after so many years, which was a testament to their bond.

“We laugh the same. We just see things the same a lot,” she said. “So, it was a beautiful gift and it was very invigorating for me and for him. I’m just so proud of him to be gone for 10 years and to be so culturally relevant now and welcomed back, because he’s that good and that special.”

Mariska Hargitay was brought to tears when reminded of Chris Meloni’s ‘Law & Order SVU’ exit

Hargitay recently went back in time and revisited Meloni’s character leaving the series. The episode in question showed Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson being told about her partner’s exit. Olivia Benson’s shocked reaction reflected how Hargitay truly felt about the situation. So when re-watching the clip, Hargitay couldn’t help get emotional.

“I just remember that. I remember that. It was so hard because that happened,” she said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was sad. Just brings me back. It was a hard adjustment, because there was so much unknown.”