Mark Harmon once opened up about how surprising it was that ‘NCIS’ succeeded where other long-running shows would’ve failed at one point.

NCIS is still going strong heading into its 21st season with no signs of an ending in sight. But even back in its earlier seasons, the show’s star Mark Harmon marveled at the series’ impressive longevity.

Mark Harmon was surprised ‘NCIS’ never experienced a dip in quality

Mark Harmon | Eddy Chen/Getty Images

NCIS has accomplished a rare feat in the television industry. Not only has it become one of the longest-running programs in modern times, but the show has continued to deliver quality storytelling. As a reward, NCIS once saw its viewership increase during its years on air, which is typically uncommon for shows with its lifespan. It was an accomplishment that wasn’t overlooked by the show’s star.

“It’s more usual,” Harmon once said in an interview with TV Guide. “for a series to get into Year 4 or 5, and all of a sudden you start seeing things slipping off, or people getting bored. And it’s unusual that we’re 12 years in and still excited about what we’re doing. You look forward to getting up and making that drive in the morning because you’re going to work with friends — and, oh, yeah, by the way, it’s the No. 1 show in the world. This is rare air, where we are, and we know it.”

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Harmon confided that he felt the secret to the show’s success was the cast and crew.

“You’ve got a bunch of people there who love their job. And there’s a responsibility there. There has been for a number of years. You work with these people every day. And [the show] only works when people want to be there,” Harmon said.

Mark Harmon once shared what he felt would spell the end of ‘NCIS’

As long as NCIS has been on the air, Harmon conceded that its time would come sooner or later. But although the series had no definite ending in mind, Harmon felt the series’ fate would be up to the show’s writers.

“I’ve always thought if there’s ever a time where the writers are walking into the room and going ‘I don’t know what to do,’ then I think we all have to look at each other and call it a day. But we’re not there yet,’” Harmon said in a 2019 interview with People.

At the time, Harmon also felt that NCIS would be the peak of his career. And he doubted a better opportunity would come along if the series ever reached its climax.

“I’ve been around long enough to know what this is,” Harmon said. “That commitment is part of what I signed up for; I know when this show ends that’s it — there won’t be anything else like this for me.”

At the time, it even seemed that Harmon planned to stick around as long as NCIS did.

“Nothing goes on forever, but you’ve got to respect what this show is doing, 16 years in, and how it’s doing it, and the people who are there punching in every morning and building what this is,” he said. “There’s a tremendous amount of pride there, so I see no reason to leave.”

Why Mark Harmon left ‘NCIS’

Despite Harmon’s original plans, it seemed he had a change of heart. He officially left the show after 19 seasons as Jethro Gibbs. According to Entertainment Tonight, Harmon gave a little insight into why he and NCIS parted ways.

“What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging,” Harmon said. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.”

But he encouraged NCIS fans that Harmon might one day return to the series.

“I’m not retired… The character is living in Alaska as far as I know,” he said.