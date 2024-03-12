Becca was devastated when she learned her husband Austin was spending time with a 'Married at First Sight' producer.

The optics don’t look good for Austin and Becca. The Married at First Sight couple has been through some serious ups and downs since getting hitched on the Lifetime reality series. Now, a post-Decision Day blowup over Austin’s relationship with one of the show’s producers could be the death knell for the Denver pair’s struggling marriage.

Becca and Austin faced multiple challenges in their marriage

Becca and Austin | The Delacastros Colorado Wedding Photographers

Initially, Becca and Austin seemed like one of the more promising couples from MAFS Season 17. They clicked at the altar and had a fun, flirty honeymoon in Mexico. But soon, problems emerged.

The couple had fundamental disagreements over matters of religion. (Austin is Christian, while Becca is a secular Jew.) Intimacy was also an issue, with Becca expressing concern that Austin was not attracted to her. The presence of cameras was another challenge. Toward the end of the eight weeks, Becca said she felt Austin was more concerned with how he’d appear on TV than with the fundamentals of their marriage. She wasn’t sure she could trust what he was telling her was real, especially if the moment was being filmed.

Despite challenges with trust and intimacy, Becca and Austin decided to stay together on Decision Day. Both felt they should see if their marriage could work without the pressure of filming a reality show.

Becca accused Austin of having an inappropriate relationship with a ‘Married at First Sight’ producer

Despite some cautious optimism after Decision Day, it didn’t take Becca and Austin long to hit another speed bump. Fellow Married at First Sight cast member Clare reached out to let Becca know that she and Emily, another MAFS bride, had seen Austin spending time with Emily’s ex Brennan and one of the show’s producers.

“All I thought was Austin and I wanted was to be done with the cameras, to be done with production … [it’s] funny, he’s so worried about optics. I don’t think he understands that the optics do not look good for him,” she said.

At an all-cast gathering the next day, Becca confronted Austin.

“Did you come into this experience for a friendship with a producer or a marriage with me?” she asked.

At first, Austin denied going out with the producer the previous night, then claimed he’d run into her at a bar while out with a group of friends. Becca wasn’t having it. She hinted that Austin’s relationship with the producer had been a sticking point in their relationship for some time.

“What about the dignity of our marriage? … [the producer] has been a rift in our relationship, on top of religion, on top of intimacy, on top of everything else, and I made that clear to you,” she said. “And you decided the path forward and the path to healing was to do spend time with her.”

“You didn’t run into them, Austin,” she added. “I’m not a f*cking dumb b*tch.”

Are Becca and Austin still together?

After the argument about Austin’s friendship with the Married at First Sight producer, Becca was ready to end her marriage for good.

“I think he is going to be the perfect guy for someone,” she told the group. “I don’t think it’s me.”

In an interview, Austin claimed to be “blindsided” by Becca’s decision to walk away from their relationship. “I don’t know what to do,” he said.

“I love Austin as a person, as a human who’s walking this planet. I think he makes the world a better place,” Becca said in a confessional. “But I just have to, like, know when, like I’m not it for him. And I feel like the responsibility is on me to see that.”

In a teaser for the next MAFS episode, Austin tries to build a bridge with Becca. But it doesn’t sound like she’s willing to accept his olive branch.

“I reached out to Becca,” he tells a friend. “And that was a mistake.”

Married at First Sight participants generally don’t share updates about their personal life while the show is airing, and it’s not clear if Becca and Austin were able to work through their latest issue or if they decided to part ways for good. Austin doesn’t appear to have a public Instagram. Becca does post about her wedding photography business at @rebeccahaleyphotography. While she hasn’t shared anything about her relationship status, it does seem that even if her own marriage didn’t work out, she hasn’t given up on the idea of love.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

