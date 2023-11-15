'Married at First Sight' Season 17 is in full swing. Here's how to keep up with all the Denver drama on the Lifetime reality series.

How far would you go to find love? On Married at First Sight, brave singles agree to let a trio of experts choose their spouse for them. Some people get their happily ever after, while some marriages go up in flames. How will the four season 17 couples fare? Here’s how to keep up with all the drama from Married at First Sight’s Denver-set season – even if you don’t have cable.

New episodes of ‘Married at First Sight’ air on Wednesdays

Lauren and Orion from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 | Poppy & Co. Kelsey Huffer

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Each new installment is followed by Afterparty with host Keshia Knight Pulliam, who breaks down all the drama from the latest episode with MAFS cast members and special guests.

If you don’t have cable, Lifetime is included with several live TV streaming packages, including Frndly TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, DireTVStream, and Vidgo. New season 17 episodes are also available to purchase on Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

How to stream ‘Married for First Sight’ Season 17 for free

New episodes of Married at First Sight aren’t available on major streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu. However, you can catch up on season 17 episodes the day after they air on the Lifetime website or Lifetime app. Currently, you don’t need to log in to watch the new episodes. However, you will need to log in with your TV provider if you want to catch up on Afterparty.

Where to watch past seasons of ‘Married at First Sight’

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner of Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 1 attend the 2019 A+E Networks Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 27, 2019 in New York City | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for A+E Networks

Married at First Sight has been going strong for close to a decade, so there’s plenty of drama to catch up on if you’re new to the show. Want to dive into past seasons or check out one of the MAFS spinoffs? You have a few options.

Married at First Sight Seasons 1-15 are streaming for free on the Lifetime app and website. MAFS Seasons 12 and 13 are available on Netflix. Hulu has a grab bag of past seasons, including 1-4, 9, and 11-14. MAFS Seasons 4-12 are available to watch for free (with ads) on Amazon Freevee.

Hulu also has the single-season spinoffs Married at First Sight: Second Changes and Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island. You’ll find Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? and Married at First Sight: Unmatchables on Lifetime, though you’ll need a login to watch. Lifetime also has the 10th season of Married at First Sight: Australia, though not all episodes are available to stream.

