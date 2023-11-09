The weddings are over, which means it’s time for the real fun (and real drama) to begin. The Nov. 8 episode of Married at First Sight saw the four Denver couples navigating wedding night awkwardness, tricky conversation with new in-laws, and jetting off to Cancun for their honeymoon. Some couples are still basking in newlywed bliss, but unfortunately, red flags are already waving for others.

Emily and Brennan

A lack of physical attraction has sunk many Married at First Sight couples. But it doesn’t look like that will be the issue for Emily and Brennan, who are clearly into each other. Whether they’re a match in other ways remains to be seen.

Emily’s parents warn her new husband that she’s career-focused and driven. Will she be able to make a sacrifice and sometimes put her marriage first? Meanwhile, Brennan’s parents and friend warn her that he can be stubborn, abrupt, and can have a bit of a temper. His mom worries that they might be too similar – and too perfectionist – to work as a couple.

Brennan admits he has some concerns about Emily having never been in a serious relationship. But he’s going into this experience with the idea that marriage is forever.

“I don’t know what lies ahead, but for me, divorce is not an option in my mind at all,” Brennan says. “This has to work.”

Becca and Austin

There’s no first-night awkwardness for Becca and Austin, who hit it off immediately at their wedding. “It feels surprisingly easy and natural,” he says of their dynamic, while she describes the vibe as “comfortable.” That makes it easy for Becca to open up to Austin the next morning about her health issues, which include endometriosis (for which she recently had surgery) and an autoimmune disorder that causes her near-constant pain. She says past partners have seen her as a burden, but Austin says exactly the right thing and assures her that she shouldn’t feel that way around him.

But is Becca downplaying the seriousness of her health issues? When Austin meets with her friends, they give him some more insight that suggests she might be putting on a brave face in order to not scare him off.

Lauren and Orion

Lauren and Orion | Lifetime via YouTube

A teaser for upcoming episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 suggests trouble could be ahead for Lauren and Orion. But for now, it’s nothing but good vibes for the pair. They have an easy chemistry, with Lauren even giving her new husband some haircare tips on their wedding night. The next day, the two “bonnet buddies” meet their chat with their new partner’s friends and family. The conversations go well. Orion’s mom and sister are happy to hear that she wants to be a loving partner who makes him feel like he belongs. Her loved ones are pleased that he’s not intimidated by being married to a strong Black woman. They also like that his focus is on making his family – which now includes Lauren – feel safe.

Even an issue that might be a major stumbling block for some MAFS couples seems to not be an issue for Lauren and Orion. Orion currently lives with his mom, but that doesn’t worry Lauren because she thinks he has a plan for his life.

Clare and Cameron

While some of the Married at First Sight Denver couples clicked right away, the same can’t be said for Clare and Cameron. Both seem to find the other person attractive. But their communication styles are so different that it’s hard for them to get on the same page. On their wedding night, Cameron doesn’t make any kind of move – even to cuddle – because he feels that “Clare is not exhibiting any [sexual energy]” and he doesn’t want to push himself on her. But his standoffishness had her worried he’s not “fully attracted” to her.

Clare and Cameron hit another speed bump on the way to the honeymoon. He keeps wandering off at the airport and leaving her behind. He also doesn’t offer to help her with her large suitcase, which she thought would have been a “kind gesture.” They try to talk it out once they get to Mexico. Though they don’t resolve the issue, at least they realize that their communication is a problem, so perhaps there’s hope.

Michael

Jilted groom Michael also puts in a brief appearance in this episode. He shows up for a chat with the rest of the MAFS Season 17 cast before they head off on their honeymoon and reveals that his bride backed out on their wedding day. Though he’s disappointed, he remains philosophical about the whole situation, he tells his fellow cast members.

“I’m not entitled to an apology,” he says. “You don’t need to apologize to me for making a decision that you feel is best for you.”

Emily and Becca point out that this disappointment might eventually lead him to better things, and perhaps the woman he’s meant to be with. But for now, he’s just focused on working through his current emotions.

“What’s next for me is just going through what I need to go through to continue to process this,” he tells a producer. “And there’s going to be things I know that I’m not going to enjoy feeling. But accepting that and allowing me to feel it and kind of going from there.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

