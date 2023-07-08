'Married at First Sight' Season 16 has come to an end, and the show's cast are moving on. Here's where things stand with them now.

Did anyone find true love on Married at First Sight Season 16? Five Nashville couples took a leap of faith and married a complete stranger on the latest season of the Lifetime reality show. Unfortunately, most of the relationships didn’t last. But it seems like everyone walked away from the experience with new friends. Now that the show’s over, let’s check in with the cast and see what they’re doing now.

Nicole Lilienthal and Chris Thielk

Nicole Lilienthal and Chris Thielk were the only Married at First Sight Nashville couple who decided to stay married on Decision Day. They’re still together today. During the season 16 reunion, they revealed that they’re looking for a house and are considering if (and when) they want to have kids. Both are grateful for their MAFS experience.

“Being on Married at First Sight “has changed my life in the best possible way,” Chris recently shared on Instagram. “I achieved the ultimate goal in ending up with a wife and someone I can build a life with in Nicole! I also gained something very unexpected and that was friends that are now family in my cast mates.”

Nicole is just as enamored with Chris. “I love my husband … our furry babies … our MAFS family, and all of our loved ones that supported us along the way,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Couldn’t have gone through this crazy journey without any of you.”

Clint Webb and Gina Micheletti

Clint Webb and Gina Micheletti got off on the wrong foot early in their marriage thanks to her comment about not being attracted to people with “gingery features.” Unfortunately, they were never able to form a romantic connection. But they did develop a friendship, and Clint seriously hit it off with Gina’s dog Hank.

While the marriage didn’t work out, there are no hard feelings on either side. In a July 7 Instagram post, Gina thanked her partner in crime Clint and said she’d “absolutely” go through the MAFS process again. Since filming wrapped, she’s been keeping busy with preparing to open her new salon, traveling to Antigua, and dating a new guy.

Clint, who is also dating someone new, has similarly positive feelings about his Married at First Sight experience.

“To my first wife I’ve ever had, Thanks for being so brave to embark on the crazy concept of getting married sight unseen,” he wrote in a comment on one of Gina’s Instagram posts. “Our short time together taught me lessons that I may never have had the opportunity to learn. I’m grateful to have met you, to continue to know you, to be friends with you and to be introduced to my furry buddy Hank.”

Airris Williams and Jasmine Secrest

Cheerleading coach Jasmine Secrest didn’t find her dream man in commitment-phobic software engineer Airris Williams. The couple never clicked, in part because Airris wasn’t attracted to his wife, and many MAFS fans cheered when Jasmine said no on Decision Day.

Since the show ended, both Jasmine and Airris have moved on. During the “Where Are They Now?” episode, she revealed that she has a new boyfriend – one who we hope appreciates her more than her husband did. Airris said he wasn’t dating much. While both have their social media profiles set to private, each has apparently stayed close to the other season 16 cast members. Airris gushed about Kirsten in a comment on her Instagram, writing that he was “Super proud of you friend. It was a joy to witness your growth up close. Don’t ever change and always be the light that you are !!”

Meanwhile, Jasmine had nothing but nice things to say about fellow cast member Gina. “I’m so glad we were able to cross paths! Your spirit is so genuine and pure and I love that we instantly connected!” she commented on Instagram. “I’m so proud of the woman you are and I’m so inspired by you! Love you girl and can’t wait to see you prosper, you deserve every bit of it!”

Kirsten Grimes and Shaquille Dillon

In a jaw-dropping Decision Day moment, Kirsten Grimes told her husband Shaquille Dillon that she wanted to stay married. But he felt his wife wasn’t supportive enough of him and his goals, so he asked for a divorce. It was a blow to Kirsten, but she’s keeping her head up. She even counts Shaq as a friend now, she revealed during the show’s July 5 “Where Are They Now?” special. He even hinted they might one day rekindle their relationship.

In the meantime, Kirsten is forging new connections, including a friendship with Brandon Graves from Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. While her MAFS experience didn’t turn out the way she hoped, she focused on continuing “to push through life purposefully!” she wrote on Instagram.

As for Shaquille, he’s still laser-focused on his career. During the Married at First Sight Season 16 reunion, he revealed that he’d recently located from Nashville to Austin, Texas, for a new job. He’s also completed his Ph.D.

Mackinley Gilbert and Domynique Kloss

The Married at First Sight Nashville experts struck out in a big way when they matched Mackinley Gilbert and Domynique Kloss. The couple clashed almost from day one and bailed on the experiment after just two weeks of marriage.

One of Dom’s issues with her husband was her fear that he lacked solid roots in Nashville. She was apparently on to something. He revealed during the season 16 reunion that he’d moved back to Michigan and bought a house. His short-lived romance with fellow cast member Gina didn’t go anywhere, and during the “Where Are They Now?” special, he said he was taking a break from dating.

Since ending things with Mack, Domynique isn’t in a committed relationship, though she is casually dating. During the “Where Are They Now?” special, she admitted that she was too quick to judge her husband and that she might have checked out of the process too soon.

