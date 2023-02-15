‘Married at First Sight’: No San Diego Couple Remain Married

Another couple from Married at Sight west coast Season 15 has bitten the dust. Just as Season 16 is unraveling, the final couple from the season have announced their divorce, leaving no couples remaining from San Diego.

Miguel and Lindy from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Miguel and Lindy announce their divorce

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Lindy told the publication that she and Miguel have split. “It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce,” she said. “Sadly, it’s impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage. Marrying a stranger on national TV has been a very painful, overwhelming & confusing process.”

Source: YouTube

Despite such, Lindy says she is proud of herself for taking a leap and participating in the experiment. “Neither of us regret getting married at first sight and are happy we experienced a genuine connection. While it has been difficult, and it didn’t work out for us, we are incredibly grateful for this experiment and opportunity,” she added. “It is our hope that viewers understand you see very little of our lives during the short duration of filming. While it is easy to cast judgment and make assumptions, please remember we are just regular people who decided to take a leap of faith. Thank you for going on this insane journey with us, and for respecting our privacy while we continue to heal and grow as individuals.”

The announcement comes after they shared a joint post on social media asking fans to respect her and Miguel’s privacy as they sort through some issues. Since then, there have been no posts of both of them on either of their respective social media pages.

The divorce comes months after Stacia confirms split from Nate

In Jan. 2022, just weeks before Miguel and Lindy’s announcement, her co-star Stacia confirmed her split from her husband Nate during the MAFS Nashville kickoff special. Previously, Stacia revealed in the Where are They Now episode that she asked Nate for a separation, but her mom encouraged her to work things out. Unfortunately, Stacia told host Kevin Frazier that Nate’s pace was too slow.

Source: YouTube

“‘Nate is no longer around,” she told Frazier. “I am divorced. Yeah [I’m ready to move on], it’s time. Stacia claims that Nate reneged on his promises for their shared future. “Everything he agreed to do on the show—they were all words, there were no actions,” she continued. “I gave it time, I waited, I was patient,” she explained, noting that Nate still refused to move into her home as he previously agreed. “I lived with him to give him more time to let him know that I was committed.”

Luckily, she says she and Nate are not on bad terms. And, she has hope they can be friends in the future.

No couple from San Diego remains together

Lindy and Miguel are the final couple to split. Justin and Alexis – and Mitch and Kristen – split after Decision Day. Morgan and Binh called it quits on their one-month wedding anniversary. There are no remaining couples from the previous season, either. Reportedly, only one couple will last in Season 16’s Nashville.