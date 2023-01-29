‘Married at First Sight’: Domynique and Mackinley of Nashville Reportedly Don’t Move in Together After Honeymoon

Season 16 of Married at First Sight is in Nashville for the first time and the five couples matched are keeping viewers entertained. While it’s too soon to determine who will stay together, each teaser for the next episode promises that there are many explosive moments to come. Rumors have swirled that one couple don’t even make it to Decision Day. And according to a spoiler account, Domynique and Mackinley don’t last past the honeymoon and don’t even move into their shared apartment together.

Domynique and Mackinley from ‘Married at First Sight’ | AUTUMN MOULTRY

[Warning: This article contains possible spoilers from Married at First Sight Season 16.]

Why Domynique and Mackinley don’t move in together after the honeymoon

A popular Instagram fan page @MAFSFan makes predictions every season. Last season’s San Diego cast outcomes were predicted weeks in advance, and accurately. The account manager notes that they receive tips from viewers, production team members, and friends and family members of the matched couples.

Per its Season 16 spoilers via the account’s Instagram Stories, only one couple will remain together in the end. They also give spoilers about the season’s timeline, such as when and where the weddings and honeymoons occur, group dates, and Decision Day details.

Source: YouTube

In one spoiler, the account manager notes that Domynique takes issue with Mackinley not having his own place. The account also takes viewer polls on who which couples will make it to the end.

Per an analysis from Bustle, Domynique and Mackinley are the only couple not seen in the trailer sitting down with the experts on Decision Day. Their individual Instagram accounts are currently set to private, Mackinley’s Facebook lists his relationship status as “single.”

Popular blog Media Take Out confirmed that a production source revealed that Mackinley and Domynique split before filming wrapped. Their breakup is also rumored to be explosive. The website later reported that Domynique has a problem with Mackinley not having his own place in Nashville. He revealed during the interview process that he recently moved to the area after a difficult breakup for a fresh start and a new job. Domynique lives alone.

There have been concerns about Domynique and Mackinley match

Domynique and Mackinley have a nine-year age gap. She is 25, and he is 34. The experts admitted that they are usually hesitant about taking on candidates Domynique’s age due to inexperience. Despite such, they felt the couple were a great pair.

Source: YouTube

Early on, Domynique revealed the close relationship she shares with her mom. In fact, her mom signed her up for the experiment. Though only a few episodes have aired, it’s apparent that her mother is heavily involved in her decision-making.

In terms of dating, Domynique claims she’s had no luck in love because men have not been ready to commit, which is why she was paired with someone older. There’s also concern regarding her biracial identity. After meeting Mackinley’s family, who is white, Domynique and her mom questioned whether Mackinley’s family can deal with her biracial identity.

Domynique and Mackinley aren’t the only couple who reportedly won’t make it beyond Decision Day

Per another spoiler from the MAFSFan account, Domynique and Mackinley are in good company this season, because only one couple will say yes on Decision Day. Chris and Nicole are the only couple who make on on Decision Day. Furthermore, the account manager notes the couple is still together currently.