The last 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 couple have reached their Decision Day. Did Chloe and Michael decide to stay married or get a divorce?

Decision Day has arrived for the final Married at First Sight Denver couple. In the March 27 episode of the Lifetime reality show, Michael and Chloe had to choose whether they wanted to stay married or get a divorce. Did they commit to their marriage or decide to go their separate ways?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 17.]

Michael and Chloe both had doubts going into Decision Day

Chloe and Michael from ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

After getting stood up at the altar by his first expert-picked bride, Michael, a project manager with a quirky sense of style, decided to give Married at First Sight a second chance. Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec matched him with Chloe, a non-profit worker with a passion for animals.

At first, Michael and Chloe seemed like a great fit. They had strong chemistry and solid communication skills. But there were some underlying issues. They couldn’t agree on whether they should move in together immediately after Decision Day. Michael seemed overwhelmed by Chloe’s big dreams of running an animal sanctuary and fostering multiple children at once. He began to wonder if he was ready for marriage. And both struggled with the idea of giving up some of their independence for a committed relationship.

Heading into Decision Day, Michael wanted to make sure his positive feelings about his marriage outweighed his fears, doubts, and concerns.

“I don’t have a clear answer at this point in time whether I’m going to say yes or no,” he confessed to a friend.

Chloe was also on the fence. She told a friend that she was strongly considering saying no on Decision Day.

“It’s hard for me to imagine my life without him,” she said. “And yet at the same time, I don’t know that we’re meant to be. I’ve never been so torn in my entire life.”

The last ‘Married at First Sight’ Denver couple decide to divorce

What would Chloe and Michael do on Decision Day? Unlike several Married at First Sight Season 17 couples who gave up on their marriages before the end of the experiment, it wasn’t clear what they would decide.

During their sit-down with the experts, both Michael and Chloe had positive, respectful things to say about each other and their relationship. And one of them had managed to overcome previous doubts about their future.

“I made a promise to you that I would not make this decision until I was sitting right here looking at you,” Chloe said. “And I’m really glad I made that promise because I’m feeling really differently than I anticipated feeling. And I think I want to see if we have more story to tell. I want to keep going.”

Unfortunately, Michael could not overcome his doubts.

“I have to lean into what my compass has been,” he told Chloe. “That’s just how I feel about the ability to develop and work on a marriage. And I just don’t feel that I can do that to the degree that I would be comfortable and confident in. But more importantly that you would deserve.”

In an interview with producers, Michael said he was “sad” to say no, but he felt he’d made the right choice. However, he admitted he might have regrets in the future. Meanwhile, in her interview, Chloe admitted that she wasn’t surprised that Michael chose divorce.

“He isn’t ready to give me everything that I need from him,” she said. “And I don’t want to waste any time building a relationship with someone that’s not ready to reciprocate what I need.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

