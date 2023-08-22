Matt Damon shared a kiss with an A-list actor while shooting a 2011 film. He joked that the scene was a nightmare to film.

Matt Damon joked that a kissing scene with one of the biggest actors in Hollywood was a nightmare. In 2011, he starred in We Bought a Zoo with Scarlett Johansson. While the two got along, Damon noted that he didn’t enjoy kissing her. He shared why Johansson’s lunch made the scene unpleasant.

Matt Damon joked about the challenge of kissing an A-List actor

In a conversation for LADbible TV with his Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt, Damon spoke about filming a kissing scene with Johansson in We Bought a Zoo.

“We went to lunch and she and I both thought it was over and she ate, like, an onion sandwich,” Damon said. “And she came in and [director] Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was, like, a tight shot of the kiss, and she goes, ‘Oh s***, I literally just had an onion sandwich!'”

He joked that the scene was “hell” for him to film.

“Can you imagine how horrible that was for me?” he said.

He admitted that he made fun of Johansson for the remainder of the shoot, even though he hadn’t smelled onions on her breath.

“I was making fun of her the entire time about her onion breath, which I didn’t even smell,” he said. “‘Cause her breath smells like roses.”

Scarlett Johansson teased Matt Damon because he’s afraid of snakes

Luckily, Johansson also found something to tease her co-star about while filming. While she didn’t have a problem working with animals during the shoot, Damon did not like working with snakes.

“He was pretty terrified,” Johansson told People. “He was definitely sweating a bit, and maybe the sweat formed in the corner of his eye. I said, ‘Matt, these kids are practically juggling the snakes. Hold it together.'”

Damon’s co-stars convinced him to work with the animals through a bit of teasing.

“I’m afraid of snakes,” Damon admitted. “And I got bullied into interacting with them by Scarlett and the kids.”

Matt Damon had an uncomfortable onscreen kiss with another actor

Damon joked about the kiss in his conversation with Blunt. Years earlier, though, he shared an even more uncomfortable kiss with Blunt while filming The Adjustment Bureau.

“By the time we shot that scene, it was really one of the last things we shot and we were really great friends and our spouses were really great friends and it was very, very, very, awkward,” he said on Today (via The Daily Mail).

Emily Blunt and Matt Damon | Karwai Tang/WireImage

He ensured that he wasn’t just imagining the awkwardness between them. Everyone in the room could sense it.

“John Toll, the great cinematographer and also a friend of ours, he was shooting the film and he was equally uncomfortable,” Damon said. “He was saying, ‘Guys it’s only seven seconds, can you just give me seven seconds?'”