Former ‘The Challenge’ contestant Matt Rife seems to be THE comedian of the moment thanks to his fast-paced humor, and savvy use of TikTok.

If you are a fan of comedy, you’ve likely seen your social media streams brimming with snippets, promos, and classy bare-chested photos of Matt Rife. Rife, a standup comedian, has skyrocketed to fame due to his distinctive on-stage character, fast-paced humor, and savvy use of social media platforms.

Presently, Rife’s popularity is surging on TikTok, yet many don’t know of his past participation in The Challenge. Impressively, he performed rather admirably during the competition, despite being one of the younger competitors that season.

Matt Rife | Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

An inside look at Matt Rife’s rise to fame

Ever wonder how Rife managed to attain such a following on social media? Well, for one, he’s a comedy devotee who spent nearly a decade honing his stage charisma as a touring comedian across various clubs.

Rife dived into the comedy scene during his early teens. He even had the opportunity to warm up the audience for the late Ralphie May at the tender age of 15.

His exposure grew when he became a part of the ensemble in MTV’s improvisational comedy show, Wild ‘N Out. The show, a blend of sketch comedy and freestyle rap battles, is the brainchild of musician Nick Cannon.

Throughout his tenure on the show, he held the title of the youngest cast member. He made appearances in a total of 22 episodes across three seasons, and that wasn’t his only foray into the world of MTV.

The comedian once competed on ‘The Challenge’

Following his stint on Wild ‘N Out, Rife clinched a spot on MTV’s renowned reality show, The Challenge. He battled it out in the inaugural season of Champs vs. Stars.

Throughout The Challenge, Rife was driven to demonstrate that he could hold his own against the crème de la crème of competitors. That season of The Challenge included some noteworthy names such as Johnny Bananas, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Tori Deal, and Wes Bergmann.

In that season, Rife held his ground until the eighth episode. He managed to stay safe in six grueling challenges before facing elimination in Sink or Swim. His challenges spanned a variety of activities, including Tow Truck, Parkour the Course, Slam Ball, Push Ball, Jumbo Foosball, and Flag Pole.

For anyone intrigued, a video of Rife’s compelling performance on The Challenge is accessible on TikTok.

Matt Rife is blowing up on TikTok right now

Rife’s sudden surge across online platforms comes from his recent announcement of an extensive multi-country journey kicking off in the U.S. this week. The tour, dubbed ProbleMATTic Tour, will also see him perform across Canada and Australia throughout the remainder of the year.

In addition to his forthcoming tour, Rife’s dexterity in leveraging social media platforms has played a significant role in propelling him to stardom. He’s made his presence felt across Instagram and TikTok, navigating the viral digital landscape with a finesse rivaling that of Lil Nas X.

His content usually spotlights his improvisational talents, often engaging with his audience, who aren’t shy about sharing their most audacious anecdotes.

Despite his soaring popularity, Rife’s presence has polarized the internet community. There are those who think he’s pretentious while others absolutely cherishe him. Either way, his impact is undeniable.