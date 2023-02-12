Maurice Benard Finally Started to Feel at Peace at Almost 60 Years Old

Maurice Benard, who is now 59 years old, has been playing General Hospital’s favorite mobster, Sonny Corinthos, since 1993.

Corinthos is a mob boss with a heart of gold. He is ruthless and even vicious in his business dealings, but he adores his family and those who are close to him. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for those he loves.

Maurice Benard as Sonny on ‘General Hospital’ | Nick Argo/ABC via Getty Images

The character has had some of the most iconic love stories in soap history. He has been in super-couple relationships with both Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright).

Corinthos also lives with bipolar disorder, which is something he and his portrayer have in common. Benard is very outspoken about his struggle with mental health and hosts his own podcast, State of Mind, to bring attention to the issue.

Maurice Benard’s experience with mental illness

Benard was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 22 years old. “I didn’t talk about it because an acting coach told me that if I said I was bipolar or mentally ill, I wouldn’t get cast,” he shared with People. He is now happy to share his experience.

The GH actor has struggled with anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, hospitalization, manic outbursts, and violence through the years. He talks openly about it all in his 2020 memoir, Nothing General About It.

He knows the importance of medication and how best to manage the disease. He also understands that he has setbacks, like the one he suffered during the pandemic. Benard spoke to the Orange County Register about the debilitating anxiety he felt during the lockdown, “Then, after four months of that crippling feeling, I got help. Professional help,” he told the outlet.

Maurice Benard is at peace at almost 60

We should all strive for joy

Thank you Jeff Kober @GeneralHospital @mbstateofmind https://t.co/70mAnLH0sD subscribe please pic.twitter.com/NRYI9XS4A3 — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) January 31, 2023

“If you can work through it and get over it, you know what you’ll find?” Benard asked his guest Tabyana Ali on a recent episode of State of Mind. He then answered his own question, “Peace.” He went on to say:

“The difference between me now and me a couple of years ago … I’ve never felt peace inside until now … I’m almost 60 years old and I’ve never felt peace. When you feel peace, you fly!”

The actor spoke to his 21-year-old General Hospital co-star about her own struggles with mental health. He told her that it took him a long time to figure it out, but she seems to have gotten there at a young age. “That’s all right,” he said. “You’ll get there when you get there.”

What happened to Maurice Benard during the pandemic?

Who is going to be the guest on State of mind YouTube to get us to the 100,000 subscribers it’s a milestone!!! We’re at 97, 500https://t.co/70mAnLH0sD pic.twitter.com/HDUShLrlmy — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) January 27, 2023

The coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown in 2020 was mentally hard on many people. This was especially true of Benard. “It was the worst anxiety of my life,” the actor told his daughter Heather during a State of Mind interview.

“I literally didn’t want to be on this earth anymore.” Benard explained:

“I did not sleep for four months, and you guys would come over, and I would dread every time anybody would come over, I’ve got to be honest with you. Because I didn’t want to come out of my cocoon.”

After seeking professional help, he now says he’s had no major anxiety since the pandemic.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.