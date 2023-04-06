‘Mayans MC’ Star Sarah Bolger Says This Season 4 Scene Made a ‘Palpable Change in the Tone of the Show’ Ahead of the Season 5 Premiere

Fans of Mayans MC should brace themselves for an explosive season 5, as the show ramps up towards its climactic finale. Last season was marked by significant chaos and upheaval, and things between EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother, Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas), are about to get even more riveting.

With EZ now sitting at the head of the table after taking the reins from Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), Mayans MC star Sarah Bolger believes a scene from season 4 marked a “palpable change in the tone of show” as we head into season 5.

Sarah Bolger | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

‘Mayans MC’ star Sarah Bolger talks about a season 4 scene that changed everything

The season 4 finale of Mayans MC featured a major shakeup for the show’s iconic motorcycle club. In one of the more dramatic points of the finale, EZ became the president of the Mayans, taking over following Alvarez’s exit.

In speaking about the change in leadership, Bolger, who plays Emily Galindo, told TV Insider that the move created a “palpable change” in the show and will have a serious impact on EZ’s relationship with his brother, Angel.

As fans will recall, the episode ended with a dramatic exchange between the brothers. After EZ issued a stark warning to his brother, Angel was left to wonder whether he’s facing a threat or a mere ultimatum from his newly appointed club leader.

“That scene where the two brothers are just looking at each other in the most honest way, it feels like a palpable change in the tone of the show,” Bolger shared about the scene. “I feel that episode really tonally changed both the brothers’ relationships and all the relationships.”

Bolger didn’t reveal any details about the new season, but it’s clear some big changes are ahead for Mayans MC.

A look at EZ and Angel’s relationship heading into season 5 of ‘Mayans MC’

With EZ now leading the Mayans, things are about to take an even more dramatic turn for the character and his club. While EZ is pushing the club in a certain, and likely violent, direction, Angel has other things in mind.

With new episodes on the horizon, Cardenas is excited to see where his character’s journey will take him. EZ may have big plans for the Mayans, but Cardenas hopes that Angel starts to explore the idea of what life might look like outside the context of the motorcycle club.

“He’s envisioning a life for himself outside of it, and he’s envisioning a life for his family outside of it, and I think the potential is enticing for him,” Cardenas stated.

The Mayans MC star noted that it is difficult watching Angel deal with where EZ is going, hinting that their relationship will face some major hurdles in season 5.

Exactly what happens between the brothers is yet to be seen, but Pardo also shared his thoughts on what’s ahead next season.

JD Pardo opens up about his EZ’s plans for season 5

As far as EZ is concerned, Pardo believes his character on the Sons of Anarchy spinoff has managed to come out on top thanks to his ability to plan for survival and think several steps ahead. While everyone else in the club is warning of a war to come, EZ realizes that the fight has already started.

“What’s fascinating is they keep saying that war is coming, but what EZ sees is that the war is here. Everyone is getting picked off,” Pardo explained. “This war with the sons is already started.”

Pardo also offered insight into EZ’s mindset, noting that the character’s focus on survival is a product of his experiences in prison. This has allowed EZ to develop a strategic mindset and the ability to anticipate challenges before they arise.

Per Pardo, this makes EZ a leader committed to making decisions with integrity and the well-being of those around him in mind. With a war with the Sons at hand, this trait could prove invaluable in the episodes to come.

Season 5 of Mayans MC is scheduled to premiere on May 24.