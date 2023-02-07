Meet Derek Yates, the Model Who Plays Rando in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Episode 3

Valentina (Francia Raisa) goes on a blind date with a man dubbed “Rando” in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3. The Hulu series keeps the actor who plays “Rando” hidden behind a changing emoji face (and later, an emoji eggplant and peach). Meet the man behind the emoji who brought the HIMYF character to life in the episode “The Reset Button.”

Rando (Derek Yates) and Valentina (Francia Raisa) | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

When Ellen’s (Tien Tran) friends bail on a double date at an exclusive restaurant, Valentina agrees to find a blind date and go with her so Ellen doesn’t miss out on her reservation. “Val’s date that night was completely forgettable,” a grown Sophie (Kim Cattrall) narrates in the episode. “I don’t remember what he looked like or what his name was, so we’ll just call him ‘Rando.'”

At this point in the story, Valentina and Charlie (Tom Ainsley) have just got out of a serious relationship because they both wanted different things. Valentina moves on quickly because “she’s an Aires.” That’s where her nameless, faceless date comes in.

Derek Yates plays Valentina’s random date in ‘How I Met Your Father’

The HIMYF credits reveal Derek Yates plays Valentina’s date in episode 3. According to his website, Yates is a Los Angeles-based SAG-AFTRA actor who is often described as “a young Bradley Cooper with a healthy Chris Evans and Zac Efron infusion.”

‘Rando’ actor’s credits outside of ‘How I Met Your Father’ include ‘The Rookie: Feds’ and ‘Tales’

Now that you know what Yates looks like, you might be wondering what else you have seen the actor in. Most recently, Yates appeared as Dante in The Rookie: Feds and Jackson Stone in Titanic 666. The actor also had roles in:

Tales

S.W.A.T.

Minx

CSI: Vegas

List of a Lifetime

The Rebels of PT-218

First Wives Club

General Hospital

Psycho Party Planner

The Locksmith

Just Living: The Web-Series

Being Mary Jane

What Would You Do?

Hindsight

Swamp Murders

The Last Hit

Derek Yates previously won ‘Ellen’s New Gardener’ competition

In 2014, daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres began her search for a new gardener. “My gardener Nick is shooting the sequel to Magic Mike, so I’ve been looking for a temporary gardener,” DeGeneres explained. “It’s a priceless opportunity, mostly because they won’t get paid.” After asking for viewer submissions, DeGeneres chose three men as her finalists — one of them was Yates.

Yates ultimately won the “Ellen’s New Gardener” competition. He took home the title, a golden garden hoe, and a target gift card.

See Yates in How I Met Your Mother Season 2 Episode 3, “The Reset Button.” Stream episodes of HIMYF on Hulu.