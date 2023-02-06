What Shows to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max the Week of Feb. 6, 2023

We’re back with another guide covering what to watch on your favorite streaming platforms this week. Find out what shows are coming to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max the first full week of February 2023. Here’s what to watch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12.

What to watch on Hulu this week

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence is a three-part true crime documentary series that explores the crimes of Lawrence “Larry” Ray, the man at the epicenter of the cult case at Sarah Lawrence College in the early aughts. Larry Ray targeted college-aged victims, who he manipulated and trafficked. Find out what happened in the three-episode docuseries premiering on Hulu on Feb. 9.

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence isn’t the only thing to watch on Hulu this week. Here’s what else you can tune into on the streaming platform:

Love Island (U.K.) — Season 9 premiered on Jan. 30 with new episodes airing every Sunday

A Million Little Things — Final season starts Feb. 8

What to watch on Netflix this week

Netflix will release the second season of Vinland Saga starting Feb. 6. New episodes will be released weekly.

Then on Feb. 8, the streaming giant will release season 1 of The Exchange. Inspired by real events, two women set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait and disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way.

The recently canceled MTV series Floribama Shore Season 1 will also be available on Netflix starting Feb. 8. Here’s what else is coming to Netflix this week:

My Dad the Bounty Hunter — Feb. 9

You Season 4, Part 1 — Feb. 9

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 — Feb. 10

Love to hate You — Feb. 10

Disney+ streaming guide this week

Disney+ will release two new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 on Feb. 8: episode 207, “The Clone Conspiracy” and episode 208, “Truth and Consequences. The finale episode of National Treasure: Edge of History also premieres on Feb. 8.

Here’s what else is coming to Disney+ this week:

7 Toughest Days Season 1 — Feb. 8

Arranged Season 1 — Feb. 8

Celebrity House Hunting Season 1 — Feb. 8

Dance Moms Seasons 1, 2, and 7 — Feb. 8

Dance Moms: Miami Season 1 — Feb. 8

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Seasons 1 & 2 — Feb. 8

Forged in Fire Season 4 — Feb. 8

Ghost Hunters Seasons 1 and 2 — Feb. 8

Hamster & Gretel Season 1 — Feb. 8

History’s Greatest Mysteries Season 1 and 2 — Feb. 8

Ice Road Truckers Season 11 — Feb. 8

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown Season 2 — Feb. 8

Me & Mickey Season 1 — Feb. 8

The Owl House Season 3 — Feb. 8

The Proof Is Out There Seasons 1 and 2 — Feb. 8

Rescue Cam Season 1 — Feb. 8

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys Season 1 — Feb. 8

Storage Wars: Miami Season 1 — Feb. 8

Storage Wars: New York Season 1 and 2 — Feb. 8

Storage Wars Season 14 — Feb. 8

What’s on HBO Max this week

A couple of shows will be available on HBO Max this week. C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood, the fifth installment in the C.B. Strike series, will premiere on Feb. 6. Additionally, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special Season 3B will premiere on Feb. 9.

We’ll be back with another round-up of what to watch on your favorite streaming platforms next week.