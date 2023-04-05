Meghan Markle Calls Award for ‘Archetypes’ Podcast ‘A Shared Success’

Meghan Markle will receive an award for her Archetypes podcast. The Duchess of Sussex says her win is a “shared success.”

Meghan Markle will be honored with an award for ‘Archetypes’

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast was launched in August 2022. The duchess is being honored with a Gracie Award. The awards, which are overseen by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, place a spotlight on the achievements of women in the media.

Meghan included her team when speaking about the honor. On the Archewell website, she wrote, “Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor. This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes—most of whom are women—and the inspiring guests who joined me each week.”

When Archetypes launched last year, Meghan expressed how grateful she was to be able to use the Spotify platform to share her ideas and opinions. This is something the duchess says she couldn’t do while she was a working royal. The podcast featured guests including Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and Serena Williams.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Ripple of Hope Award

This isn’t the first time Meghan is being recognized for her work. Last year, Meghan and Harry received the Ripple of Hope Award from Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. The duke and duchess were honored for their social justice work.

According to the website, the Ripple of Hope Award “honors exemplary leaders across the international business, entertainment, and activist communities who have demonstrated a commitment to social change and reflect Robert Kennedy’s passion for equality, justice, basic human rights, and his belief that each of us can make a difference.” Past honorees include President Joe Biden, Bono, Tim Cook, Barack Obama, John Lewis, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

“[Prince Harry and Meghan] have always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world,” said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, in a statement. “They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the ‘one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.’”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s charitable contributions

Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell foundation participates in charitable giving. They recently partnered with VING Project to donate $1 million in $1,000 grants to women in need.

The Duchess of Sussex shared her excitement about the partnership. She finds satisfaction in giving back and encouraging women.

“Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women and the spirit of giving,” says Meghan in a statement. “With the return of Archetypes, Archewell Foundation and VING have come together to create the perfect combination of these loves.”

Meghan says she and the VING Foundation want to inspire young people to share their time, talent, and resources. “By donating $1 million in grants to women in need, our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age,” adds Meghan. “I’m very proud of this partnership and the good we hope to see come from it.”

