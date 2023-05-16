Meghan Markle Debuts New Hairstyle That Looks a Lot Like Kate Middleton’s Signature Do

Even though it’s been a few years now since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals, the duchess is still compared to her sister-in-law. Some royal fans not only compare the women but have accused one of copying the other with the clothes they wear to high-profile events.

Well now, a number of royal watchers have noticed Meghan sporting a new hairstyle that is known as Kate’s signature do. However, the Duchess of Sussex’s supporters say not so fast and believe that the princess just copied Meghan’s entire look.

Meghan Markle, who debuted a new hairstyle similar to Kate Middleton’s signature do, attend the Royal Foundation forum together | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Did Meghan just copy Kate with new do?

On May 15, Meghan and Harry visited AHA! Santa Barbara, a local youth group located near their Montecito home for Mental Health Awareness Month.

On their Archewell website the Sussexes shared that AHA, which stands for Attitude Harmony Achievement, is focused on equipping “teenagers, educators, and parents with social and emotional intelligence to dismantle apathy, prevent despair, and interrupt hate-based behavior.”

It went in to say that the pair visited AHA to “learn firsthand about this generation’s experiences with social media and societal pressures, and how it affects their mental well-being. The couple engaged with these amazing youth in candid conversation, working to find solutions together.”

Meghan donned a black dress which she accessorized with gold bangles and wore her hair down in loose curls that looked similar to Kate’s signature bouncy waves.

Kate was accused of copying Meghan’s look the day before

The talk about Meghan copying Kate comes two days after the Princess of Wales herself was accused of copying her sister-in-law’s hair and outfit.

Kate made a surprise appearance via video during the finale of the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13 when she joined Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra and a number of Meghan’s supporters pointed out that her look was very close to a look the duchess previously rocked.

The princess wore a blue one-shouldered blue Jenny Packham dress and let her soft curls fall over the side of her other shoulder. Last year, Meghan wore a blue Christopher John Rogers one-shoulder dress with her curled locks hanging over the opposite shoulder to the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.

One fan tweeted: “Kate is copying Meghan again. Same color. Same shoulder. Kate is soooooooo dull.” While another wrote: “Kate the copycat. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.” And a third added: “When you see the side by side, you can’t help but wonder if when Princess Catherine picked her outfit she looked at the picture of Meghan Markle and said ‘blue off-the-shoulder dress? Check! Waves in the hair with a deep side part? Check! Long dangle earrings? Check!'”

Kate’s supporters fired back saying that the blue color of her dress was a nod to the Ukrainian flag and that the princess has worn one-shoulder dresses plenty of times over the years.