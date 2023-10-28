Meghan Markle had plenty of friendships before she shot to fame as Prince Harry's wife. Now, one of the Duchess of Sussex's former friends is saying that all Meghan does is 'backstab' and 'complain.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seen friends come and go through the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met back in 2016, and they wed in 2018. Less than two years later, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in favor of a more independent life in Montecito, California.

They have gained and lost friends throughout their transition, but one of Meghan’s former friends recently claimed that the duchess was a backstabber who made “a career out of complaining” alongside her husband.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day | Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s former friend has choice words about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meghan first met Lizzie Cundy while she was over in the United Kingdom, and the two women hit it off. “We just got on and immediately swapped numbers,” Cundy said in a Grazia Magazine essay about her friendship with Meghan. “I looked at her and thought, ‘You have something special.’” Cundy later said that Meghan’s phone number abruptly stopped working after Harry proposed, and she and Meghan never spoke again. However, Cundy said that at the time, she wasn’t upset.

Still, that seems to have changed; these days, Cundy doesn’t have many good things to say about Meghan. It’s quite the opposite. Speaking to Mirror, Cundy revealed her true thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s fame. “In light of the recent cartoons mocking Meghan and Harry, King Charles needs to intervene and stop her memoirs,” Cundy said, referring to a Family Guy episode that referenced the two. “Enough now of their moaning and [whining]; all they do is backstab and make a career out of complaining.” It seems that Cundy’s view on not being upset about the end of their friendship is no longer how she genuinely feels.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2018 | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lizzie Cundy also took a shot at Meghan Markle’s alleged political aspirations

Meghan and Harry’s “complaining” wasn’t the only thing Cundy seemed to take issue with; she also suggested Meghan has no chance at a career in politics. “Meghan can forget a career in politics because, with their moaning, they’ve become laughing stocks, not just here but in the States,” Cundy said. In another shot at the duo, Cundy said the two “have had to try and reinvent themselves, but they don’t know how.” She added that the only way they make money is ”by slating our royal family.”

It seems like Cundy’s feelings toward her former friendship with Meghan have changed since the last time she spoke out about the duchess. Based on Cundy’s words, it doesn’t look like she is satisfied with how the friendship ended — and it seems like she and Meghan still have not spoken since Meghan and Harry became engaged.

While some of Harry and Meghan’s friendships have dissolved through the years, they do still seem to have a close group out in California. They’re often spotted dining and spending time with other A-listers, such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz. One former friend’s words don’t necessarily mean much, though it does seem like Cundy was hurt by Meghan’s swift exit from their friendship.