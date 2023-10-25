Prince Harry Revealed That His Memoir Excluded Details of Fights With King Charles and Prince William Because They ‘Would Never Forgive’ Him

Prince Harry made it clear in his memoir that he had a falling out with his father and brother. But Harry says that what he chose to include in the book is hardly a whole synopsis of what really happened.

Prince Harry’s release of “Spare” in early 2023 only seemed to create a further divide between him and his family. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, previously left the royal family back in 2020 in search of a more private life in the United States.

Harry’s memoir detailed his upbringing through his own words, and there were certainly some jaw-dropping revelations — including an alleged fist fight that occurred between him and Prince William. However, Harry later said in an interview that what he included in the memoir wasn’t even the worst of what happened; he said he was worried that if he spilled too much, his father and brother might never “forgive me.”

Prince Harry, King Charles, and Prince William in 2002 | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Harry says what he revealed in his memoir wasn’t even the worst of it

Harry’s memoir detailed his entire upbringing, and while there were some happy moments, it was hard to overlook all of the difficult things the prince says he went through. Harry’s relationship with his father and brother completely crumbled before he and Meghan left the royal family in 2020, and he revealed in his memoir that he and William even wound-up throwing hands at one point. But Harry says that all of the book’s revelations are only a piece of what actually happened.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Harry revealed that he couldn’t discuss everything that went on between him and his father and brother for fear that they would never be able to move on from his words. “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know,” Harry said. “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

Of course, people know that things between Harry and his brother are pretty bad. But that revelation suggests we don’t even know the half of what has gone on behind the scenes in their relationship.

Prince William and Prince Harry with King Charles in 2001 | UK Press/Getty Images

Prince Harry has said that he hopes to make amends with his father and brother

While Harry clearly feels hurt by exchanges between his father and brother, he also has said in the past that he does think a reconciliation between all of them is possible. Harry and William seem to be on worse terms than Harry and Charles. Harry did attend his father’s coronation ceremony in 2023 to show support, and Charles always makes sure to send love to Harry, Meghan, and their two children in any speeches where he mentions his family.

Still, based on what we know, Harry and his family are facing a serious divide. While Harry reportedly wants to reconcile, that doesn’t necessarily mean he is willing to take the first step. It could be years before William and Charles are even on normal speaking terms with Harry, and it could be even longer than that before the three men actually joyfully spend time together. Time will tell if the three men can work through their differences or if they’re destined to live separate lives.