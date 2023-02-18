Prince William Says It’s ‘Obvious’ Who Would Win in a Fight Between Him and Prince Harry

Prince Harry certainly raised plenty of eyebrows with some of the content he included in his tell-all book Spare. One of those bombshells was the duke’s claim that he got into a physical altercation with his older brother Prince William. However, a few years before Harry’s memoir came out Prince William was asked about having a physical fight with his sibling and he gave a blunt answer.

Here’s what the now-Prince of Wales was asked and how he responded.

Prince William and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre together in 2018 | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What Prince Harry claimed happened during altercation with William

In his book, Prince Harry claimed that he and William had a shouting match that ended in the future king assaulting him.

The duke detailed his version of an argument in which William allegedly called Harry’s now-wife “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.”

According to Harry: “William set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry further claimed that William told him to hit him back, but he refused.

What Prince William said about beating Prince Harry in a fight

Whether or not all of what Harry described is true or if such a fight even took place, we’ll never know. But we do know that William was previously asked how he thought he would fare in fight with the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales was confident in his answer.

In 2017, the then-Duke of Cambridge and his wife (formerly known as Kate Middleton) were on BBC Radio 1 and discussed a number of topics from what they watch on TV to their favorite takeout foods. The host also asked William: “If there was fight between you and Harry, who would win?”

Without hesitation, William responded: “It’s clearly obvious, me.” When the host asked why, the prince answered: “Because I’m bigger” before he began laughing.

The brothers’ relationship could be over now

It’s been reported that following what Harry put in his book and what the Sussexes said about the Prince and Princess of Wales in their Netflix docuseries that William is angrier than ever with his brother.

GB News host Dan Wootton noted in the Daily Mail that sources told him Prince William “cannot fathom” the malicious intent behind Prince Harry’s book which he thinks marks “the end of their relationship forever.” Wootton added: “The Prince of Wales is also acutely conscious of the fact Harry has attempted to back both him and their father into a corner, in what feels like a form of emotional blackmail.”

Other royal sources have agreed that William is “adamant he will never speak to his brother again following the complete rupture of their relationship.”