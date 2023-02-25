Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Are Struggling With Being ‘Far Down’ the Hollywood ‘Pecking Order’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry underestimated how far down the “pecking order” they would be in Hollywood, according to one of Meghan’s former friends. The Sussexes believed they would be more prominent in LA after leaving the royal family, but it hasn’t played out that way.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thought they’d be in the upper ranks in Hollywood, former friend says

Nick Ede, presenter of The Royal Agenda on Royalty TV and The Royal Box for Yahoo!, told Express that Harry and Meghan believed they would be bigger than they actually are in LA.

Ede met Meghan when he asked her to host the London Global Gift Gala at ME Hotel on November 19, 2013. “She flew in and we became really good friends,” he said. “You know, we had a really nice, fun, good relationship. And we’re friends for a few years.”

Once Meghan started dating Prince Harry, however, Ede said they fell out of touch.

“I think it’s quite interesting to have known her to now see what it’s like in LA for her,” he said. “I’ve got lots of friends who live there, who know what their reputation is like and it’s changed a lot.”

Ede continued, “I think the thing is that you forget that in Hollywood, royalty isn’t somebody with a title. It’s J. Lo, it’s Sharon Stone, it’s Beyoncé, it’s the Kardashians. That’s their royalty.”

He noted, “And also the Obamas or Clintons. If you’ve been in office, apart from Trump, then you’re seen as being a top dog. I think they have underestimated that in many ways.”

According to Ede, the Sussexes thought they would be among the top ranks in Hollywood. “and they’re not really,” he said.

Ede added, “They’re kind of quite far down really in that pecking order. And I think that’s been an issue with them, in that sense of stepping down.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s popularity has fallen

According to polling by Redfield and Wilton for Newsweek, Harry and Meghan’s approval ratings have plummeted in the US following the release of Harry’s memoir Spare.

The Jan. 16 opinion poll from 2,000 eligible US voters revealed Harry’s approval rating fell 48 points since December and Meghan’s fell 40 points.

A previous poll from December 5 had Harry with a positive net rating of 38%. Prince Harry’s net approval rating fell from -7% in January to -10% on February 19.

Royal expert believes Americans are ‘turning against’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A recent South Park episode taking aim at Harry and Meghan indicated that Americans are “turning against” the couple, Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer explained during an appearance on Royal Round Up.

“I do think it does show that liberal America is turning against them and is fed up with their moaning really, I suppose to put it bluntly,” Palmer said.

He continued, “Make no mistake, I think one of Harry’s biggest faults actually is that he does pay an overly amount of attention to what is written about him and his wife and that has always been the case.”

Palmer recalled spending time with Prince Harry during a tour and the Duke of Sussex worried about what was said about him in the tabloids.

“I can remember being on a tour to the US with him … and we went to Colorado and he went to see the Warrior Games, which gave him the idea for the Invictus Games,” the royal expert explained. “But he did say at one point during that trip that he’d been looking at a story in Heat magazine which actually, I think, one of his biggest fans might have been writing for Heat magazine at the time, and we were all wondering, ‘Wy are you worrying what’s being said in these sort of gossip magazines?'”