Meghan Markle Gifted ‘Weird’ Christmas Present to Prince Harry, Ended Up in Trash

TL;DR:

Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry a Queen Elizabeth II ornament for Christmas in 2020.

The couple’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, broke the ornament after Prince Harry put it on their Christmas tree.

Archie then sprayed water on the broken pieces while Meghan Markle told him not to.

Prince Harry found the whole thing “weird” before a psychic later told him Princess Diana got a “giggle” out of it.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Queen Elizabeth | John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first holiday season in their California home included a “weird” incident on Christmas Eve involving a Queen Elizabeth II ornament, their son, and a spray bottle. How the Duke of Sussex felt about receiving a Christmas ornament with his “Granny’s” face on it, plus how Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor supposedly made Princess Diana “giggle.”

Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry a Queen Elizabeth ornament for Christmas in 2020 that resembled his grandmother ‘to a T’

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down on Christmas Eve 2020 to open presents with their now 3-year-old, Harry received a surprise from Meghan.

“One present was a little Christmas ornament of … the Queen!” he wrote in Spare. “I roared. “What the—?” Meghan, he explained, had seen it in a nearby store and thought he “might like it.”

Upon further examination, Harry noticed the ornament “was Granny’s face to a T.” He hung it on an “eye-level branch” of their Christmas tree, one of the “biggest spruces” they’d seen at a Santa Barbara pop-up lot.

“It made me happy to see her there,” Harry wrote of his late grandmother, who died at 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. “It made Meg and me smile.”

Archie broke the Queen Elizabeth ornament playing around the Christmas tree

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan didn’t have long to admire the Queen Elizabeth ornament. Soon after hanging the ornament up, Archie’s playing “jostled the stand” and “shook the tree.”

“I heard a smash and turned,” Harry wrote in his memoir, which debuted on Jan. 10, 2023. “Pieces lay all over the floor.”

Archie then retrieved a spray bottle and began spraying the pieces. “For some reason he thought spraying water on the broken pieces would fix it,” Harry explained.

“No, Archie, no—do not spray Gan-Gan!” Meghan told their son. Meanwhile, Harry “grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking: This is weird.”

A psychic later told Prince Harry that Princess Diana laughed about the Archie-Queen Elizabeth Christmas ornament incident

Elsewhere in Spare, Harry returned to the Queen Elizabeth Christmas ornament anecdote, sharing it came up during a conversation with a psychic.

“Your mother is with you,” they told Harry to which he replied, “I know. I’ve felt that of late.” The psychic clarified, saying, “No. She’s with you. Right now.”

The now-father of two shared that at that point his neck became “warm” and his “eyes watered.” They added Diana felt Harry was “living the life she couldn’t” and the one she wanted for him.

“I wanted to believe. I wanted every word this woman was saying to be true. But I needed proof. A sign. Anything,” Harry wrote.

He got one. The ornament. “Your mother says … the ornament?” the psychic said. “She was there.” Your mother says … something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke?”

“Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that,” they told Harry.