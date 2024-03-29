Here's why the Duchess of Sussex is set to become rivals with the Princess of Wales' younger brother James Middleton.

In case you haven’t heard, Meghan Markle is launching a whole new brand that has nothing to do with her famous in-laws.

In an effort to rebrand and repair their image, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved away from attacking the institution they left in 2020 and are focusing on their own projects to appeal to the public and generate income. But what the former Suits star is poised to sell will clash with the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) brother James Middleton.

What is Meghan’s American Riveria Orchard brand?

While Harry is continuing his involvement with the Invictus Games he founded and has other projects in the works, Meghan has teased her new lifestyle brand online. On March 14, she unveiled an Instagram account and website for her new business called American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan Markle speaks onstage during a panel at the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival | Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

The duchess, who ran a lifestyle blog The Tig before marrying the prince in 2018, is reportedly focusing her new brand on home, garden, and general lifestyle products. According to her initial application filed on Feb. 2, American Riviera Orchard will sell home decor and kitchen items including decanters, napkin rings, cutlery, table linens, placemats and napkins, and cookbooks.

The site will also offer “jellies, jams, marmalades, fruit preserves, edible oils and fats, and preserves, vegetable-based spreads, legume-based spreads, nut-based spreads, garlic-based spreads, sesame-based spreads, dairy-based spreads, nut butters, and fruit butters.”

In March, Meghan extended her filing to cover stationery, party decorations, makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, soaps, and body lotion. She applied for trademarks of yoga mats and cushions as well, and pet food.

What the duchess is selling will clash with James Middleton

Meghan will have some competition in the dog food and treats market including from Kate’s brother.

As Express noted, James has his own high-end dog food business called James & Ella. The company is named after James’ spaniel, Ella, who died in 2023. Among the products it sells are raw and cold-pressed dog food and air-dried treats.

James has stated that his dogs helped “pull me out of a really difficult battle with depression. When I reached the other side, I set out on a mission to make their lives just as happy and as healthy as they’ve made mine, starting with the food they eat. I’ve pulled together a team of industry experts and nutritionists. Together, we developed a range of food that contains all the ingredients and nutrition for dogs to live a long and happy life, but without any hassle.”

While James will be competition in the dog treats space, Meghan won’t be rivaling Kate’s parents with her party decorations. The Middleton family used to run a business called Party Pieces, which they founded in 1987. It specialized in all types of party supplies and decor. However, they have since sold the business to Teddy Tastic Bear Company Limited. It was reported that Party Pieces struggled financially due to the social distancing and mandatory lockdowns during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.