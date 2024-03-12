Kate Middleton is the future queen of the United Kingdom, but one royal expert thinks she's cracking under pressure. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, might be more used to the fame.

Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, are formally known as the Prince and Princess of Wales. The two are first in line for the throne behind William’s father, King Charles, but as of late, Kate has been making headlines for other reasons. The princess hasn’t been seen in public in more than two months, and it’s caused quite a stir.

Royal expert Rob Shuter thinks that Kate is dealing with personal issues stemming from overwhelming fame and constant publicity — and he even went as far as to say that Meghan Markle would make a better queen. But it’s not for the reason you think.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Is Kate Middleton cut out to be queen?

The question isn’t so much about how Kate presents herself but rather how her personality meshes with the role. Royal expert Rob Shuter believes that Kate, who is naturally more timid, has struggled with the massive fame through the years and that’s it’s finally taking a toll on her, which has caused her absence. He said that Meghan is more of the “show pony” type — and for that reason, Meghan would make a better queen.

“[Kate is] arguably one of the most famous people in the world,” Shuter told Good Day New York on March 11. “She’s not a natural at this. She desperately wanted to marry William. She loves him, but she’s not a show pony.”

Shuter also discussed Kate’s training on becoming a royal. “She’s actually quite shy, and she had to be taught how to do public speaking.” Shuter compared Kate’s shyness to Meghan’s natural desire to be in the public eye, suggesting that Meghan is more “cut out” to be queen for that reason.

“Ironically, the one that’s most cut out for this? Meghan,” Shuter said. “Meghan Markle would have been a fabulous show pony, queen — like, she knows how to do this. Kate would rather be in the country with her dogs and kids, and that’s where she is now.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Royal expert thinks Kate could formally step back from royal duties

Kate has made zero announcements about her health, her marriage, or any of the conspiracy theories. But according to Shuter, sources say her absence is a “combination” of both health and marriage issues which have stemmed from years of nonstop fame; he even claimed her mother has moved into the palace.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens,” Shuter said. “I have insiders tell me she could potentially leave the family as a working royal. She could follow Meghan and Harry and take a step back.” Shuter said he doesn’t think she will leave the United Kingdom as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did, but he does think she will leave the royal spotlight. “I don’t think they’re getting divorced … But she will be an absentee queen.”

It’s hard to know much about Kate’s whereabouts — or the reason behind them — and the public likely won’t hear more until Kate’s anticipated return date (whether she returns to those royal duties or not) around March 31.