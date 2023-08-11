Meghan Markle doesn’t have any “Bad Blood” toward Taylor Swift. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly attended one of Swift’s Los Angeles concerts in August 2023, suggesting that she and Swift are on good terms. People weren’t sure how the duchess felt about Swift after learning that Meghan supposedly penned a letter to the pop star asking her to be on Archetypes — and Swift declined.

Meghan was seen at the concert during the same week that her husband, Prince Harry, is out of the country on charitable business over in Asia.

Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle just attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

While Harry’s away, Meghan will play. The duchess was spotted enjoying herself while Harry is out of the country; she reportedly attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with a friend while Swift was visiting Los Angeles, and she even stood up to dance to “You Belong With Me” when Swift performed.

People weren’t sure how Meghan felt about the singer, given that rumors swirled that Swift had declined — through her representative, no less — to appear on Meghan’s podcast, “Archetypes” as a guest speaker. The news broke shortly after Spotify said Meghan’s podcast didn’t meet the parameters it was expecting and cut ties with the former royal. Meghan had allegedly sent a handwritten letter to Swift asking her to be a part of the podcast, but Swift ultimately declined. A reason was never released as to why Swift did not want to partake, but it could have just been that the duo’s schedules didn’t line up. Swift is currently on a lengthy tour. Regardless, it all seems like water under the bridge. Meghan decided to enjoy herself a little bit while Harry was out of town, and those who spotted her at the concert seemed to think she was having fun singing and dancing along.

Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Related Prince Harry Is Reportedly Considering an Apartment in Kensington Palace as Rumors Swirl About Harry and Prince William Making Amends

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on two separate continents this week

Harry and Meghan have largely spent all of their time together since relocating to the United States back in 2020. However, Harry has flown over to the United Kingdom without his wife on a handful of occasions, either on official royal business or to make a court appearance due to a number of lawsuits he’s currently working through.

Harry and Meghan are doing their own things this week, as Harry is spending time in Japen and Singapore in collaboration with his African-based charity, Sentebale, which helps underprivileged children living in Lesotho, a country in Southern Africa. The trip includes a polo match, and Harry is traveling with his fellow polo buddy and close friend, Nacho Figueras. Harry and Nacho posed for a silly Instagram photo together, which Nacho posted; the two were wearing women’s sunglasses, claiming they were “shopping” for their “wives.” Harry is set to attend the polo match on Saturday and return to the United States shortly after, where he’ll reconnect with Meghan and the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It’s unclear why Meghan didn’t travel with him, but it could have been because of the kids.