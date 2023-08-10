Prince Harry is spending time in Asia alongside his charity, Sentebale, and his good friend Nacho Figueras -- and Nacho's hilarious Instagram picture is getting plenty of love from the internet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending some time apart — but before you panic, it’s not because there’s trouble in paradise. Rather, Harry has jetted off to Asia to work alongside his Lesotho-based charity, Sentebale, while Meghan remains in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan have spent very little time apart since the two relocated to the United States back in 2020. Harry has made his way back to the United Kingdom on a few occasions, but otherwise, the two have spent most of their time together. However, Harry’s solo trip away from his wife proves he’s getting in touch with his silly side.

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras in Japan in 2023 | Jun Sato/WireImage

Prince Harry posed for a silly photo alongside best friend Ignacio Figueras while in Japan

Harry and his polo-playing friend, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras are both in Asia, where they’ll play a polo match in Singapore in support of the Sentebale charity, which helps underprivileged youth in Lesotho, Africa. But just because they’re there for work doesn’t mean the two men can’t enjoy themselves a little bit when they’re off the clock.

Figueras posted an Instagram photo alongside Prince Harry of the two wearing women’s sunglasses and crossing their arms while making straight faces. The photo was a silly way to show the two are having fun without their wives — but certainly haven’t forgotten about them. “Shopping for our wives,” Figueras captioned the photo. He thanked the city of Tokyo “for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us,” in the caption as well.

Of course, there are always trolls in social media comments, with one person accusing Figueras of posting the photo to show off Harry and Meghan’s relationship. “We have to let the world know Harry and Meghan are doing ok,” someone commented jokingly. Still, plenty of others loved the image and that the duo is having fun.

Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dodging rumors about their marriage

People love to talk. And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been dodging rumors about their marriage for several months, starting back in April when Meghan declined Harry’s kiss on the Kiss Cam at the Los Angeles Lakers game. Then, in May, the couple didn’t publicly acknowledge their fifth wedding anniversary; the two incidents sparked rumors that things weren’t as perfect as they seemed. However, Harry and Meghan haven’t addressed any of the rumors and continue to appear together; everything seems fine.

In early August, the two were spotted at an early birthday dinner for Meghan, and it seems that the stories about their marriage are nothing more than nonsense. The couple have been laying low the past few months after Meghan and Spotify parted ways. They’re spending plenty of time with their two kids and likely just enjoying each other’s company in private. Of course, time will tell where things truly stand with Harry and Meghan, but as far as we can tell, they’re pretty solid.