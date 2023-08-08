Kinsley Schofield feels the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's behavior leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to the House of Windsor.

For the better part of three years, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry discussed their relationship with the royal family at length. Unfortunately, most of their commentary did not shed a flattering light on the House of Windsor. One royal commentator called the couple “toxic” for “betraying” the royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in 2022. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kinsley Schofield, who helms the To Di For Daily podcast and is a regular commentator for Sky News Australia and GBNews, weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family. She believes the couple never cared how their behavior would affect other senior royals.

“I think this is what royal watchers want right now,” Schofield commented for GBNews. “They don’t want Harry and Meghan anywhere near the royal family as they remember Queen Elizabeth [on the first anniversary of her death].”

“These are two individuals who made the last two years of her life a living hell,” Schofield claimed. “From what we understand, Queen Elizabeth could have been in a lot of pain.”

“You’ve got Harry and Meghan lobbing grenades at the family while slandering them on international television. Hijacking Queen Elizabeth’s private nickname for their daughter. It’s all very bizarre,” Schofield states.

She concluded, “I think Harry and Meghan are incredibly toxic. They can’t be trusted.”

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry use a ‘staged photo opportunity’ to prove they’re stable as a couple?

After an absence of three months out of the public eye as a couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reappeared in a video as they called winners of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, an Archwell-sponsored organization. Archwell is the couple’s charitable organization.

Royal commentary Kinsley Schofield believes the couple employed a longstanding Hollywood tactic, the “staged photo opportunity,” to show all was well in thier marriage. “You don’t like the headlines, so you thrust yourself out in the real world to distract.”

Schofield says while she has no idea regarding the Sussex’s future as a couple, she knows that this video was a way to change the negative narrative surrounding their union.

The couple’s body language gives telltale signs regarding their relationship, commentator claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile in a 2018 photograph | Julian Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Rumors of strife within Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage followed the couple after their latest video share. Kinsley Schofield believes there are telltale signs something is off within Team Sussex.

“I think if you watch their body language in the latest video, it has changed. Harry tries to look into Meghan’s eyes. She doesn’t make eye contact with him,” she began.

“Remember when we saw them in public, they were always touching and clinging to one another? I think its public observation; it’s whispered around town,” Schofield continued.

She claims that rumors of Harry and Meghan’s marriage difficult come on the heels of the adage: where there’s smoke, there’s fire. “They’re going in two separate directions,” she concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not officially commented on rumors regarding their union. The couple lives in Montecito, CA, where they raise their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.