Meghan Markle’s Royal Etiquette Coach ‘Heartbroken’ as She and Prince Harry ‘Break All the Rules in the Book’

Meghan Markle‘s former royal etiquette coach is reportedly ‘heartbroken’ over his assessment that Meghan and Prince Harry “break all the rules in the book” after exiting the royal family. The coach worked with Meghan when she first joined the House of Windsor and was invited for tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose together during a 2018 photo call | Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s royal etiquette coach is ‘heartbroken’ over her and Prince Harry’s behavior

Royal etiquette coach Edmund Fry spoke out regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s behavior since exiting the royal family. He told The Sun he is sad the couple has “tainted” their royal links.

Fry is reportedly disappointed with the Duchess of Sussex, whom he met when she was a future royal in 2017. He taught her the proper protocols before her first tea with Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan met with Fry for cucumber, roast beef finger sandwiches, and scones with jam and cream. She reportedly questioned Fry about royal protocol before her first formal meeting with the queen.

However, Fry has changed his opinion of the couple since first meeting Meghan. He said, “Ordinary and poor people wouldn’t talk about their next-door neighbor like that [as Harry spoke about his family].”

He continued, “It’s like people can smile at you, and you can get a smile. And they say something friendly, or they can growl at you and break all the rules in the book.”

Fry claimed he was “heartbroken” over the royal family’s state at King Charles’ coronation. However, he hopes tensions between Meghan, Harry, and other senior royals will turn quiet. He says, “I think eventually it all comes back, and things will settle down.”

Royal etiquette coach once believed Meghan Markle to be ‘a very special woman’

Meghan Markle waves to onlookers in 2018 | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

In 2020, Edmund Fry spoke of Meghan Markle to The Sun and said he found her to be “a very special woman.” This was around when Meghan and Harry left their positions as senior royals and moved to California with their son Archie.

“Meghan is a very special woman and someone who will change the world and achieve many good things,” he said. “And this a great country [United States] with very generous people, and I am sure Harry will be a huge success with him and Meghan. It is a country full of opportunities and things to do.”

However, Fry remained disappointed that the couple did not follow their promises when leaving royal life behind. He said, “When they were first talking [about Megxit], they were talking about being ambassadors to the world, helping out the Commonwealth, being involved with disabled people. They had a great opportunity.”

Since leaving royal life, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken out against the crown

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken out against the crown many times in the three years since Megxit occurred. The couple has taken to print, television, and streaming services to air their grievances.

Just one year after leaving the family, Meghan, and Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview. They made claims of racism, how Harry felt let down by King Charles, and how Kate Middleton reportedly made Meghan cry ahead of her 2018 wedding.

After several print interviews given by Meghan Markle, and the launch of the couple’s Archwell organization and her podcast Archetypes, Meghan and Harry began filming a docuseries for Netflix.

In Harry & Meghan, the couple spilled even more secrets. Reportedly, Harry believes Meghan suffered a miscarriage due to the stress of her lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday. He also said that when meeting with Prince William and other royal family members before leaving, William screamed and shouted at him.

Finally, in Prince Harry’s tell-all, Spare, released in January 2023, he compared his life to the Jim Carrey film The Truman Show, forced into a surreal state of being for most of his adult life. The Truman Show exposes how turning real life into entertainment can dehumanize people and reminds us that privacy is a valuable life element.