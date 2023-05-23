Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want to Be ‘Defined by Their Royal Roles’ but Don’t Partake in ‘Service and Do-Goodery’ Claims Royal Commentator

A royal commentator claims Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, want to be “defined by their royal roles.” In an essay, they claim the couple wishes to be known for “their adjacency to the throne.” However, Harry and Meghan don’t partake in “service and do-goodery.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle retain the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex | Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to be ‘defined by their royal roles’

Royal commentator Daniela Elser wrote in an article for News.com.au that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have utilized their royal roles to their advantage. Elser noted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “defined” by their titles but do little to support them.

Elser wrote, “My point is, the Sussexes still clearly want to be known by their royal titles and defined by their adjacency to the throne. A fact that may or may not have something to do with the sound of cash registers ringing in the background.”

“Therefore, so long as they are self-identifying as royal, then shouldn’t they be holding themselves to the same standards of service and do-goodery? Except the Sussexes circa 2023 seem much better at, and more interested in, promoting themselves or fighting their pet fights than setting the charity world on fire,” she deduced.

A royal commentator says Harry and Meghan must do the work to reap royal benefits

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Daniela Elser believes the couple wants all the benefits of a royal title without doing any philanthropic work. She claims that reaping the rewards of royal life must come with some semblance of work or action.

“In 2021, the Sussexes infamously put out a statement pointing out that ‘service is universal,’ which it definitely is. But you have to actually do the service and all the boring bits that entail. Not just talk about it,” the royal commentator wrote.

Prince Harry used his title on the cover of his bestselling book “Spare.” The autobiography was a tell-all of Harry’s life within the confines of the royal family.

Elser claims Harry and Meghan promoted their charity work four times in the past six months. She noted these instances include Harry writing about a conservation trip to Africa. The Prince of Wales also filmed a video to promote the WellChild Awards.

Elser says Meghan visited an organization helping pregnant women facing homelessness released on International Women’s Day. Finally, in May 2023, the couple was photographed talking to a local youth group for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity work is on the low end in comparison to other working royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity work is on the low end compared to other working royals. The couple exited their roles as senior royals in March 2020 and moved to California. However, they were allowed to keep the titles bestowed on them by the late Queen Elizabeth.

After moving to California, Harry and Meghan introduced the Archwell Foundation. Per the organization’s website, the Archwell Foundation claims its core purpose is “quite simply, to do good. We meet the moment by showing up and taking action. By using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation has raised $13M since its formation in 2020. Three million was given away to their chosen causes per their Impact Report. However, that information has not yet been updated for 2023.

In contrast, senior working royals carry out hundreds of charitable engagements each year. These include the hardest worker of all, Princess Anne. She averaged over 200 events in support of the crown in 2022. Charles logged in 181 engagements. Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, appeared 143 times. His wife, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, represented the royal family 138 times.

As for Harry’s brother Prince William, he completed 126 royal engagements this year. Camilla, Queen Consort, logged 102 royal engagements, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. In addition, Kate Middleton came in just shy of 100 formal royal events.

Elements of this story were first reported by Hello!