Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Alleged Stalker Was Just Arrested at Their California Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California for about three years. The couple settled down there after leaving the royal family in 2020; they did a brief stint in Canada before deciding where they wanted to plant new roots. The two purchased a mansion in Montecito, California for nearly $15 million and have seemed content there ever since.

Harry and Meghan flew across the country to attend the Ms. Foundation Awards on Tuesday night, but it turns out a man — by whom reports are referring to as an alleged stalker — was arrested at the California home the night before the awards.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged stalker was arrested

The night before Harry and Meghan were on the East Coast, the couple’s security team was handling an alleged stalker who was seen near the Sussexes’ property. According to TMZ, a 29-year-old man was spotted near the home around 2 a.m. on the morning of May 15, which prompted the security team to place the man under a citizen’s arrest. The security team then called the police, who arrived at the scene and took the man into custody. The man was later released on bail; it was only set at $2,500. It’s unclear whether he will have to appear in court following incident.

The situation didn’t stop Harry and Meghan from flying cross country to attend the Ms. Foundation Awards on May 16. Meghan received the foundation’s Woman of Vision award. She brought along her husband, Prince Harry, as well as her mother, Doria Ragland.

It’s unclear if either of Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were home at the time of the stalking incident. There has also been no report on what the man was doing near the couple’s property.

An exterior view of the gate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home | Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

This wasn’t Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first alleged stalker incident

The man who allegedly appeared near the couple’s property on May 15 wasn’t the first one to make such a mark. Back in 2020, a 37-year-old man was caught on the couple’s property on two separate occasions within a two-day span. At the first trespassing incident, police warned the man not to return to the property, but he was not arrested. However, after the second time, he was booked and released, but the charges were only misdemeanor trespassing, and he did not receive jail time.

Harry and Meghan have certainly had no shortage of time spent in the public eye since the two began dating in 2016. After their relationship went public, Meghan, who had been an actor on USA Network’s Suits, saw unprecedented levels of fame. When the two stepped down from the royal family in 2020, their fame remained, but their royal security was gone. Forbes reports the couple spends up to $3 million annually in security costs.