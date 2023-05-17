Meghan Markle’s Secret Afternoon Ritual Revealed During Women of Vision Award Speech

Meghan Markle touched down in New York City on May 16, 2023, for her first public appearance since 2022. There, she accepted an award for being a woman of vision in an event sponsored by Ms. Magazine. The event honored Meghan and others for doing their part in advancing women’s collective power. Subsequently, during her acceptance speech, she revealed a secret afternoon ritual, charming the event’s attendees, which included her husband, Prince Harry, and mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan Markle at the Women of Vision Awards in New York City on May 16, 2023, | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

A secret afternoon ritual grounded Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle accepted her award alongside other honorees, including grantee partners Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE. Also honored is LaTosha Brown for her activism and work for social change.

During her acceptance speech, Meghan, wearing a bold gold gown, spoke of a secret afternoon ritual that grounded her as a young girl. She addressed attendees at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Meghan shared the following story. “It’s funny because, as a young girl, I would come home. I would settle in after a day of school. Pull up my TV tray dinner, and I would turn on my evening ritual, Jeopardy!“

She continued, “And I would glance at the coffee table, where I would see an array of things. It could be the cat’s collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in, and some magazines. The magazines said ‘Ms.’ on them.”

‘You can be the visionary of your own life,’ said Meghan Markle

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Women of Vision Awards in New York City | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Meghan was presented her award by Ms. Magazine founder Gloria Steinem as a global role model. The event’s organizers revealed the Duchess was being celebrated for her ‘lifelong advocacy for women and girls.’

In a speech, Meghan shared, “It’s just never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life.”

She added, “You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace, and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognized by the next wave of women, both young and old, who will also choose this moment to join the movement, and make our vision for an equitable world, reality.”

She praised Steinem “for the inspiration that you are, for your mentorship, your sage advice, your extraordinarily cheeky sense of humor, and, of course, for your incredible friendship.”

Meghan then congratulated the evening’s other honorees, giving thanks for the “important and meaningful work you do.”

The award event was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first public appearance together since December 2022

The Women of Vision Awards was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first public appearance together since December 2022. They stepped out in New York City for the Ripple of Hope Awards.

Early in May 2023, Harry attended his father, King Charles’ coronation. Meghan was not present at the historic event.

The Duchess of Sussex did not publicly elaborate on why she didn’t fly to the United Kingdom to watch her father-in-law’s ascension to the throne. Instead, it was reported she would remain at her and Harry’s California home with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while her husband represented their family.

Prince Harry flew into London for less than 24 hours. He attended Charles’ coronation and made a swift exit from the UK.

He returned home to California that same day. May 6, 2023, was the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan’s oldest son, Archie.

Elements of this story were reported by The Daily Mail and Express.