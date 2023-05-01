Meghan Markle Launching Media ‘Onslaught’ in May as She and King Charles Battle for Headlines, Says Royal Commentator

A royal commentator claims Meghan Markle will launch a media “onslaught” throughout May. The Duchess of Sussex, who will not attend King Charles’ coronation, will reportedly battle against her father-in-law for headlines during several key public events this month.

Meghan Markle and King Charles during her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 | Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation solo

On Apr. 12, 2023, an official Buckingham Palace statement confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance at his father, King Charles’ coronation. It also explained Meghan Markle’s absence from the event.

Royal reported Omid Scobie tweeted, “BREAKING: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

In a separate tweet, Scobie shared further information about Harry’s attendance. Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex will leave London shortly after the ceremony’s conclusion.

“I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) affected the couple’s decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey,” Scobie said.

Therefore, it appears that Harry’s plan is to quickly leave the UK and fly back to his and Meghan’s home to spend some time with Archie on the day of his birth. The eight-hour time difference ahead of California could allow Harry just enough time to make it home.

However, just because Meghan isn’t attending the coronation doesn’t mean she plans to stay in the shadows. The month of May promises many public appearances for the Duchess of Sussex, which put her in direct competition with her father-in-law for headlines.

Meghan Markle reportedly launching a media ‘onslaught’ in May, says Royal commentator

Meghan Markle photographed in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A royal commentator claims Meghan Markle will take the spotlight in May with a series of high-profile appearances. These milestones mark a month of power moves for the Duchess of Sussex.

Less than two weeks after Archie’s birthday, Meghan will be honored with a Ms. Foundation, Women of Vision Award. The organization’s website explains Meghan’s award honors “visionary leaders” committed to the Ms. Foundations’s mission of “advancing collective power and creating safe, just, and equitable futures for women, girls, and gender-expansive people.”

Three days later, on May 19, Meghan and Harry will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. Finally, on May 23, Meghan will attend the 48th annual Gracie Awards in Los Angeles. She is set to pick up an award for her Spotify series Archetypes.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser quipped, “Quick, someone bust out the borrowed Harry Winston jewels and alert the Twittersphere!” She questioned, “With the world about to get a whole lot more Meghan at the same time that Charles is trying to keep the coronation honeymoon going, who is going to win the battle for headlines, attention, clicks, likes, re-tweets, and shares?”

Elser wrote, “Which is to say, prepare yourself for a Meghan onslaught in May. We are about to get a big heady dose of Meghan the Style Icon. Meghan the Sainted Mother, Meghan the Adoring and Adored Wife, and Meghan the Activist Superhero.”

In the War of the Windsors, it appears Meghan Markle has the upper hand when it comes to press coverage

Historically, royal fans are more interested in hearing about Meghan Markle’s latest projects than King Charles’. However, that doesn’t mean the palace won’t try to get as much positive coverage about his coronation as possible. This coverage included a leak of Charles’ official coronation program, where Meghan and Prince Harry were prominently featured.

Elser made a tongue-in-cheek comment about Meghan returning to public life after laying low for half a year. “As we have seen this week, when the Sussexes pop their heads above the parapet, they have a tendency to absorb all of the media’s attention like the human equivalent of black holes,” she wrote.

She continued, “On one hand, we will have a 74-year-old King who will be waving and shaking hands like the future of a 1000-year-old institution depends on it. (It does). And on the other, a 41-year-old former cable actor who will be posing up a storm like her entire career is riding on her pulling off a PR reset.”

King Charles’ coronation takes place on May 6. It remains to be seen how much press coverage is directed toward Meghan Markle ahead of and after the royal event.