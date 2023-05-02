Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Know What’s Going on Over There’ Says Gayle King of Royal Family Drama

CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King has weighed in on the drama surrounding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and other senior royals. In regards to the royal family, the journalist believes the couple “know what’s going on over there” and “should do what’s best for them” regarding their part in the historic ceremony.

Gayle King weighed in on the royal family drama surrounding friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images/Yui Mok/ WPA Pool/Getty Images

Gayle King is a longtime friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle befriended Gayle King several years ago. She met them through her best friend, Oprah Winfrey. King was one of the guests at Markle’s baby shower in 2019 when the duchess was pregnant with Prince Archie.

King shared her opinion about the couple’s royal predicament in an interview with Us Weekly. “I think Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them,” she said. “Clearly, they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there.”

King said that although she is friendly with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they do not come to her for advice regarding their relationship with the royal family. “They consult me about nothing when it comes to that or anything for that matter,” she added. “I think they make the decision that’s best for them. But I think — as [far as] his dad — I’m glad he’s going.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘true blue’ says Gayle King

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed in 2021 at the Global Citizen Festival | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Based on her interactions with the couple, Gayle King continued to share her thoughts regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship. She calls the couple “true blue.”

Harry and Meghan are in “a really good place,” said King. “You’ve seen the two of them together, and I know what they have is really true blue. And it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other,” she continued.

King has witnessed the couple’s growing love for one another throughout five years of marriage. Harry and Meghan celebrate their anniversary on May 19.

Why are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not attending King Charles’ coronation together?

Gayle’s comments came after it was revealed in early April that Prince Harry would attend his father’s coronation without Meghan Markle. She will remain in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain estranged from other senior royals. The couple spoke on numerous occasions regarding instances where the monarchy did not support them.

Meghan and Harry discussed their feelings regarding the royal family to King’s friend Oprah Winfrey, in a tell-all book, Spare, and in various media interviews. The couple began a media blitz in March 2021 that ran through early 2023.

Since their public exit as senior royals in early 2020, Meghan and Harry have interacted with the royal family publicly only a handful of times. It is unclear whether or not they have seen one another privately.

Harry attended the funeral of Prince Philip solo, as Meghan was pregnant with their daughter Lilibet. The couple attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and her state funeral in September of that same year.

Prince Harry will reportedly attend the coronation and leave shortly after that. He will return to California, where he and Meghan Markle will privately celebrate their son Archie’s fourth birthday.