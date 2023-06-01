Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Cosplaying’ Royal Duties Says Commentator

A royal commentator claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “cosplaying” their royal duties three years after leaving the royal family. Here’s why they are sharing this idea.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have royal titles but no official duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals in March 2020. They left the United Kingdom to move to Montecito, in Meghan’s home state of California. Therefore, their official association with the United Kingdom’s monarchy ended.

But this doesn’t mean that the couple is not still using their titles to their advantage, claims royal commentator Daniela Elser. She says the couple is trying to “transplant” their “do-goodery” from England to California. However, they’re missing the mark.

“It’s all just so very … boring. Say what you will about Harry and Meghan, and I have been wont to do exactly that, but the couple used to be exciting. They had ideas! Creativity!” she wrote.

Elser continued, “They might have missed as many shots as those that hit the net (am I using that sporting terminology right?) But they brought a certain degree of creativity and chutzpah in their approach.”

“Except all of that potential seems to have evaporated somewhere over the Atlantic, and right now they are trying to cosplay being senior working members of the royal family against the backdrop of TMZ’s cameras and mortgage repayments,” the commentator deadpanned.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser writes that the couple has “lost so much” in recent years. However, she believes there should be a silver lining for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their new lives.

She discussed how without the constraints of royal life, Harry and Meghan could direct their energies to be examples of how royals should act. However, they appear to be doing the complete opposite, she mused.

In the last year, the royal couple aired their dirty laundry in two very public manners. The first was a Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, where the couple discussed their dissatisfaction with the royal family.

The second was Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare. This tell-all book painted senior members of the royal family in an unflattering light.

“They can do exactly what they want now, uninhibited, unfettered, and unbound by palace directives or rules,” Elser wrote. “Why, I wonder, haven’t they?”

Have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry done anything resembling royal work since Megxhit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched many projects in the three years since exiting their roles within the royal family. All piggyback on their connection to the royal family in some manner, utilizing their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

He and Meghan formed the Archwell Foundation to “unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change.” But, the couple has come under scrutiny after releasing a two-year report which indicates the organization raised $13M and distributed $3M in grants across various causes, including vaccine equity, relief centers, and refugee resettlement. Currently, $10M remains unaccounted for.

Meghan debuted her Archetypes podcast, which lasted one season on Spotify. She won an award from Ms. Magazine as a Woman of Vision in May 2023.

The couple held a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and signed a deal with Netflix for a reported $100M. Harry and Meghan welcomed a daughter, Lilibet, born that same year.

In 2022, the couple were honored at the NAACP Image Awards. Harry and Meghan were awarded the prestigious President’s Award for their public service work.

Finally, the couple continued to work as the faces of Harry’s Invictus Games. They joined the 5Rights Foundation in a Global Child Online Safety Toolkit webinar.

Therefore Harry and Meghan remain just as busy as they would be as working royals and participating in events similar to that of other royal family members. Subsequently, they retain all the benefits of their titles’ without having to answer to King Charles III.