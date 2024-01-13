Find out why royal experts and Palace insiders insist that the Duchess of Sussex needs to think twice if she plans on attacking the Princess of Wales ever again.

The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) is one of the family members who has been targeted in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s war against the royals.

After stepping down from their roles and moving across the pond, the duchess brought up her sister-in-law and their bridesmaid dress drama during her first televised interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry’s wife talked about the princess again during the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries insisting that Kate isn’t a “hugger” and was taken aback when Meghan tried to embrace her.

It’s been reported that the prince and former Suits star are done talking about Harry’s relatives as they try to rebrand in 2024. However, many royal watchers believe Meghan could be gearing up to write her own memoir and if she does, there will surely be plenty in there about Kate and the rest of the family.

Now some are saying Meghan needs to be careful because if she unloads on Kate, the Princess of Wales will “fight fire with fire.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan should be careful with any new accusations against royals because of Kate

Insiders and royal watchers alike feel that Meghan needs to be careful in 2024 if she and Harry have any plans to continue with their assault on the Princess of Wales or any of the other royals.

A Palace insider previously told Closer Online that “Kate is fiercely protective when it comes to defending her family and the overall interests of the royal family. [Even] if that means fighting fire with fire at times … even if it makes her less popular with certain people.”

Royal historian and commentator Tessa Dunlop added: “Kate speaks the same cultural language as the royal household she works alongside. She clearly saw Meghan as a Hollywood disrupter trying to bring down the institution that the Princess of Wales has staked her entire identity on. Kate, one day future queen, knows how to play the long game. Quiet, canny, and considered … she also has a ruthless streak.”

Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family leave Westminster Abbey after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Karwai Tang/WireImage

How Kate has fought back so far against some of the Sussexes’ allegations

Although she cannot verbally dispute every allegation made by the Sussexes, Kate has fought back through her actions.

After the duchess accused her sister-in-law of not being a hugger in the Netflix doc, the princess went on a hugging spree during several public appearances and walkabouts. And when Meghan said members of the Firm couldn’t wear the same colors during royal events, Kate and other royals gathered for a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey all wearing burgundy.

According to brand expert Denise Palmer-Davies, Kate is like the late queen in that she simply carries on with her life as normal and doesn’t show any signs that she is upset or bothered by the outside noise.

The Princess of Wales was also seen out and about smiling after more hurtful allegations were leveled against her via the royal-bashing book Endgame, written by an author who has previously been referred to as “Meghan’s mouthpiece.” Davies claimed that Kate shrugging that off and just continuing her work is “punishing” the Sussexes.

“She’s putting on a brave face,” Davies said. “I don’t doubt that those close to Harry and Meghan would want all this to take off her shine — but far from it. In fact, Kate remains popular, she has the public’s support and while she is on the front pages of all the newspapers, it is all positive press … It’s like she is punishing them in her own classy way.”