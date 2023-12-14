According to a brand expert, the Princess of Wales is "punishing" the Duchess of Sussex over the allegations made about her in new book.

Just as headlines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s war with the royal family were dying down and fans were hopeful there might be a Christmas reunion, a new book shattered that.

In late November, Omid Scobie released a book about the royals titled Endgame. Meghan and Harry were thought to be involved in the book since the duchess admitted to giving the author information for the biography Finding Freedom. Scobie has also been referred to as Meghan’s “mouthpiece” in the past. Even though he denies it, many royal watchers still believe he got his content for Endgame from Meghan.

In the new book, it was claimed that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) is one of the people who questioned the Sussexes’ son Archie’s skin color before he was born. Royals don’t publicly respond to gossipy allegations but an expert says the princess is responding and “punishing” Meghan in another way.

Kate Middleton views floral tributes left at the entrance to Sandringham House, the Norfolk estate of the royal family | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert says Kate is ‘upset’ and ‘hurt’ by the Sussexes’ constant attacks

Royal expert Jennie Bond previously told The Sun’s Fabulous that Kate has been “badly hurt” by Harry and Meghan’s constant attacks on her as it’s one after the other.

She said: “Catherine was deeply hurt by some of the things Harry said about her, particularly in his book … Catherine has played the peacemaker in the past and has brought William and Harry together, and I think that comes from her own family and their values. But I think she has got to a stage whereby she has had to take a step back. Things have gone too far, and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted.”

How Kate is ‘punishing’ Meghan in her own way

Brand expert Denise Palmer-Davies agreed with Bond and said the allegations in Endgame are also aimed at hurting Kate, telling Fabulous: “The accusations made in the book are utterly absurd, but they will still ultimately have hurt Kate.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

However, she explained that the Princess of Wales isn’t taking the latest allegations lying down and is fighting back against Meghan the best way she can.

“[Kate] won’t let that show though — she is a strong, powerful woman and she will keep calm and carry on. Responding to the claims only gives them attention, so Kate is carrying on with her life as normal,” Palmer-Davies said. “She is much like the [late] queen in that respect, stoic, she won’t show how upset she really is.”

The expert added that Kate is “punishing” Meghan and the Endgame author by: “Putting on a brave face at the Royal Variety show and at her Together at Christmas carol concert … I don’t doubt that those close to Harry and Meghan would want all this to take off her shine — but far from it. In fact, Kate remains popular, she has the public’s support and while she is on the front pages of all the newspapers, it is all positive press … It’s like she is unintentionally punishing them in her own classy way.”