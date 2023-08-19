Meghan Markle unveiled her new diamond and gemstone eternity ring at the 2019 Trooping the Colour.

Meghan Markle’s eye-catching eternity ring has captured the admiration of royal fans and drawn comparisons to Kate Middleton’s similar piece. Unveiled at the 2019 Trooping the Colour ceremony, Meghan’s ring, combining gemstones and diamonds, holds a particular allure and a heftier price tag.

The contrasting values and styles of Meghan and Kate’s rings reflect their unique tastes and sensibilities. From the sentimental stones in Meghan’s ring to Kate’s preference for affordability, here’s a closer look at these distinct eternity rings

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s expensive Eternity Ring

Meghan’s dazzling eternity ring made quite a splash among royal enthusiasts when she first flaunted it at the 2019 Trooping the Colour ceremony.

This special ring, positioned alongside her wedding and engagement rings, was a heartfelt gift from Prince Harry. The ring holds sentimental value for the Duchess of Sussex, as Harry gave it to her to mark their first wedding anniversary.

But there’s more to this piece than meets the eye. The makers embedded birthstones within the conflict-free diamond band representing Meghan, Archie, and Harry. The stones include an olive green peridot, a faultless green emerald, and a blue sapphire on the ring’s inner side.

These gems aren’t just for show, either. Each one carries a unique significance. Sapphires shield loved ones from harm, peridots imbue strength, and emeralds are emblems of renewal and affection.

The Duchess of Sussex’s Eternity Ring is valued higher than Kate Middleton’s

Meghan’s diamond eternity ring definitely has a touch more sparkle than Kate’s. With its trio of unique gemstones added to the diamonds, its value understandably jumps up a notch.

Kat, of course, is not afraid of rocking affordable gems. Royal watchers might remember the chic Sezane earrings Prince William gave her for Christmas. Those only cost a mere $126.

The Princess of Wales also wore a pair of stunning $23 Zara earrings at the BAFTAs. Given her diverse jewelry choices, it’s not shocking that her eternity ring doesn’t carry as hefty a price tag as Meghan’s.

According to the jewelry experts at Steven Stone, Meghan’s ring is estimated to be worth around $100,000.

On the flip side, Kate’s ring, which you can snag from Annoushka, is pegged at about $2,000. But hey, value isn’t always about dollars. That ring means the world to Kate.

Here’s how Kate Middleton’s eternity ring stacks up to Meghan Markle’s

After welcoming their son, Prince George, William celebrated the joyous occasion by giving the mother of his children an exquisite eternity ring.

Adorned with pave set diamonds, this band finds its place next to Kate’s famous sapphire engagement ring and her Welsh gold wedding band.

When Kate first stepped out with her ring, royal fans suspected it might be from Annoushka. The speculation turned out to be true, and in 2014, Kate confirmed that the ring was indeed their elegant eclipse eternity ring.

Maxwell Stone, from Steven Stone, weighed in on Kate’s eternity ring. The jewelry expert described it as fairly understated, yet it “oozes with everyday elegance.”

Not only is Kate’s ring suitable for everyday wear, but its low cost makes it something within the budget of many of her fans. Unfortunately, the same isn’t so with Meghan’s ring.