Meghan Markle's USA series 'Suits' has dropped on Netflix the same day as King Charles' birthday parade, Trooping the Color.

In an ironic twist, all seasons of Meghan Markle‘s former television series, Suits, hit Netflix the same day as the first Trooping the Color to honor King Charles. This was the first year Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, did not attend the monarch’s yearly birthday celebration, held this year on June 17.

Meghan Markle and the ‘Suits’ cast in 2011 | Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank

Netflix announced all 9 ‘Suits’ seasons would join the streaming service the same day as Trooping the Color

In May 2023, Netflix announced on Twitter that all of Suits‘ nine seasons, all 134 episodes, would be available on their streaming service. The legal drama was previously streamable on Peacock TV, Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV.

Suits tells the story of a college dropout who can memorize information. That ability leads him to score a job with a big law firm in New York City despite lacking adequate qualifications to work there.

Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane for seven of the series’ nine seasons. Her character was an attorney and former associate and paralegal at the fictitious Specter Litt.

Trooping the Color has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. The entire display concludes with a massive Royal Air Force fly-past while the royal family watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The couple last attended Trooping the Color in 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. They attended as non-working royals and did not appear on the palace’s balcony.

Harry and Megan and other non-working members like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice did not attend this year’s annual military parade. The last time the couple officially participated was in 2019.

Meghan Markle left ‘Suits’ once becoming engaged to Prince Harry

The actor met her future husband, Prince Harry, during a break from filming Suits in 2016. Prince Harry would often visit her on the show’s Toronto set.

Meghan announced that she had officially left the series, which went on for two seasons after her departure, during her official engagement interview with Harry on Nov. 27, 2017. She said: “I don’t see it as giving anything up; I see it as a change.”‘

“I’ve been working on my show for seven years,” Meghan continued. “So, we’re very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. Once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, you know what, I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry].”

Markle ended her run on Suits after becoming engaged to Prince Harry. The character of Rachel was written off the series, as was her husband Mike (Patrick J. Adams) shortly after the fictitious couple’s wedding.

‘Suits’ fans reacted to the news.

Patrick Adams and Meghan Markle on the set of ‘Suits’ | Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Suits fans were thrilled to learn that the acclaimed legal drama, which first aired on the USA Network, would be available to stream on Netflix. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the service’s tweet announcing its debut.

“Looking forward to watching,” wrote one fan.

“I watched every show; it was a favorite, the legal content, and the fashion,” penned a second viewer.

“Oh dear, Netflix is trying to squeeze some return from the investment in Meghan Markle. Reminding everyone she did some acting before releasing a new effort by her?” questioned a third follower.

However, a fourth Twitter user reposted a Nov. 17, 2017, statement from Adams, who retweeted the news Meghan was engaged to Prince Harry by commenting, “She said she was going to get some milk.” The user called Adams’ remarks “still iconic.”

Suits can be seen in its entirety on Netflix.