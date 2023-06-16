Thirty-seven years after Queen Elizabeth's last ride for Trooping the Color, King Charles will saddle up for a 'poignant' appearance.

Thirty-seven years after the late Queen Elizabeth last rode in a Trooping the Color procession, her son and successor, King Charles, has revived the tradition. The monarch will ride on horseback for a poignant appearance during the annual parade. This is Charles’s first annual royal birthday parade and the first since Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022.

King Charles on horseback at 2022’s Trooping the Color parade | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles, 74, saddles up as leader of the royal troops

On Saturday, June 17, the royal family’s annual Trooping the Colour celebration kicks off. This lavish event will be the first of King Charles’ reign. He will be honored as ceremonial head of the Grenadier Guards, Welsh Guards, Irish Guards, Blues and Royals, Scots Guards, Life Guards, and Coldstream Guards.

Trooping the Color is a ceremony filled with pomp and pageantry that has marked the sovereign’s official birthday for over 260 years. Charles holds the appointment of Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiments of Household Division.

During the official parade, Charles will ride a mare named Noble. The king will be greeted by a royal salute and inspect the troops, wearing a ceremonial uniform of red tunics and bearskin hats.

The event marks the first time Charles will ride horseback as the United Kingdom’s king. The event remains poignant for generations of United Kingdom residents.

Trooping the Color 2023 will be the first annual parade without the late queen. In 2022, Elizabeth opted out of participating due to health issues but appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside her family.

In 1986, Queen Elizabeth last rode in the Trooping the Color parade

Queen Elizabeth rides sidesaddle during 1986 Trooping the Color parade | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Every year Queen Elizabeth rode horseback in the annual event. In 1986, she rode a horse named Burmese sidesaddle while wearing the uniform of the Regimental Colonel of the Scots Guards.

The queen rode Burmese for 18 years, beginning in 1969. The horse was a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The mare was retired after that event, and in the following years, the queen opted to ride in a carriage rather than train a new horse. Burmese was reportedly her favorite.

During the 1981 parade, the queen was riding Burmese when Marcus Simon Sarjeant fired six blank shots at her when she rode down The Mall. The monarch’s equestrian skills helped calm the horse, who was startled by the noise.

Trooping the Color has taken place for over 260 years

Related Kate Middleton and Prince William May Push Back at King Charles Against Royal Duties Claims Commentator

Trooping the Color is a magnificent display of pageantry that honors the reigning monarch for their birthday. It is typically held in June.

The parade is King Charles’ first as sovereign. However, his official birthday is not until Nov. 14.

Trooping the Color features over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians. This display of the monarch’s military also involves key royal family members.

Charles’ son, Prince William, the ceremonial head of the Welsh Guards, is expected to participate in the celebration. Also scheduled to ride in the event are Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, and her brother, Prince Edward.

The parade will travel from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade. Members of the royal family, including Charles’ daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Camilla, Queen Consort, will also participate.

The event closes with an RAF fly-past. This display is typically watched by members of the royal family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Elements of this story were first reported by the royal family’s official website and The Times.